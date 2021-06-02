RJD Green Inc.'s Division Silex Holdings Updates on Improved Production Scale and Capabilities to Enhance Capacities and Quality Control for Their Growth in the Commercial Sectors

TULSA, OK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG), Silex Holdings announced the completion of their manufacturing improvements that markedly increase their production scale, quality control, and overall manufacturing capabilities, creating the opportunity to more than double their present commercial contracts creating as much as $2,000,000 in additional annual revenue.



Silex Holdings, a specialty construction division of RJD Green, announced the completion of fully automating their manufacturing process with CNC equipment, creating a fully wet shop operation, and full implementation of an NSI quality control system.

Silex Holdings capital investment totaled over $500,000 and includes CNC fully automated saws and templating equipment, online polishing equipment, additional fabrication facility improvements, along with wet shop upgrades.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc. states, “Management felt this was an important investment, allowing Silex to create a much more diversified revenue base with an equal balance between the homebuilder sector and the commercial sector. It creates greater quality control of markedly enhanced annual revenues within the architectural specification and design sectors. This investment creates the opportunity to increase revenues 35% annually. Silex will continue the progression in solidifying additional long-term relationships with valued clients in the construction industry by providing custom quality product and installation along with fast turnaround times on our clients’ project needs. With an increased commercial business development program implemented, Silex will continue the broadening of our client base, enhancing the assurance of a stable and growing long-term revenue stream.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other engineered stone products, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

