RJD Foundation Day: Lalu Prasad Yadav Addresses Party Workers

Lalu Prasad Yadav inaugurated and addressed party workers for the first time in over three years as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) celebrated the silver jubilee of its establishment on Monday, 5 July.

"I regret that I could not be present at the Foundation Day celebrations with you" the RJD leader said over a video call from Delhi.

The leader is also set to make a speech at the ongoing event.

A party spokesperson had earlier said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is out on bail but is not keeping well. However, party workers demanded for an interaction with him. Lalu refused to meet due to health concerns, but he would deliver a speech on the party's Foundation Day on 5 July."

The RJD also announced that it would commemorate the birth anniversary of Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday.

