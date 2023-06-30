RJC's All Shook Up a Hit

“I’m looking at other ways for students to get involved, for those who don’t want to be on stage. Every kid in that building has something to contribute to that show,” Director Kayleigh Skomorowski is quoted as saying in an interview with Emily Shummach for an article in the October 2022 Canadian Mennonite. Through collaboration with choreographer and dance captain, Natalia Fowler, and teachers Mieke Malan and Zac Schellenberg, who teach Theatre Arts 20/30 and Construction and Carpentry 20/30 respectively, Rosthern Junior College’s musical production All Shook Up enlisted the talents of approximately two-thirds of the student body.

The storyline follows the transformation of a small town living under the repressive control of their mayor, to a place where lovers awaken, find the courage to follow their dreams, and embrace the power of music. A motorcycle-riding roustabout, Chad, is the catalyst who ignites the change in the townsfolk and ultimately experiences a change of his own. The cast and crew did a stupendous job setting the mood and moving the audience back in time. The professionalism of the cast as they coped with the distraction of microphones that repeatedly cut in and out on the first night, was commendable. Singers continued with their songs and dialogue went on as if nothing was amiss; a truly difficult thing to do as no amount of practice can prepare someone for that.

Of special note was the seamless segue Cheyenne Venne, playing ‘Natalie Haller’, a girl who has become a reputable mechanic through spending time with her father after the death of her mother, makes into her internal musical musings. In the Director’s Notes, Kaleigh Skomorowski wrote the cast had been “encouraged to explore the emotional nuances of their characters and find their own connection to the story” and it was evident to all that Cheyenne did just that. Other stand-out performances were Jonny Rodriguez playing ‘Dennis’, Natalie’s long-time friend, and Rachel Halko as ‘Sylvia’.

The collaboration between the different ‘departments’ in the school made for a truly professional feel to the production from the video backdrops to the props, the costumes, and of course the actors themselves. The standing ovation which lasted from the final notes of Burning Love through all the cast and crew’s acknowledging bows, demonstrated the audience’s recognition of what it took to bring it all together. A comment overheard from a first-time attendee at an RJC musical sums up what many of us can identify with, “My old drama teachers could only dream of putting on something like that.” It takes more than just one or two people to pull together a production such as what is commonly found at RJC and the complex musicals which challenge the youth to reach deep and challenge themselves never fails to have them rise to the task. It was truly a job well done.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder