RJ Pinoy Yum is home away from home for the St. John's Filipino community

Joy and Ricky Dela Cruz opened RJ Pinoy Yum in 2015. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

A couple who immigrated to Newfoundland and Labrador for work are now using their popular Filipino cuisine to help other newcomers do the same.

Joy Dela Cruz, who runs RJ Pinoy Yum with her husband, Ricky Dela Cruz, said she never thought she'd own a restaurant when she moved from the Philippines to Newfoundland and Labrador in 1997.

Joy said she's been pleased to share Filipino cuisine with those who haven't tried it — but the restaurant is also popular with the Filipino community in St. John's.

"They were so happy that we brought the Filipino dishes here," she said.

Joy said she's seen the Filipino community grow in the 26 years she's been in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"You can see now that the diverse communities here in St. John's are growing as well," she said. "The population of different nationalities is growing, which is great for this province."

Joy worked in homecare when she first arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador before moving to a job with Eastern Health. She later met Ricky, another Filipino immigrant who worked in the food industry, but dreamed of opening his own restaurant.

"His first catering was our wedding. That was amazing for him to do," she said.

Ricky Dela Cruz worked in the food industry for decades before opening his own restaurant in St. John's. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Ricky continued catering until the couple opened RJ Pinoy Yum in 2015 on Ropewalk Lane. Ricky said running the restaurant hasn't been easy — especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — but customers have embraced their restaurant.

"This is it. We're still open," he said.

The restaurant has since expanded to a larger spot on Cashin Avenue. Ricky said his cuisine is fusion-style, often mixing authentic Filipino flavours into nachos, poutine and other dishes. His personal favourite, though, is the kare-kare, a beef dish cooked in peanut sauce.

From the Philippines to the Rock

Since the restaurant opened, the couple have welcomed other family members from the Philippines to St. John's.

"I'm really glad that they came here," Ricky said. "This is the goal, maybe, of this restaurant — to get our family here and give them that better future."

Dynzel Aviles, Ricky's niece, moved to Newfoundland and Labrador in May. She said she enjoyed the summer, but now she's looking forward to experiencing her first winter. Her favourite dish is the sizzling sisig, a pork dish.

Joy and Ricky Dela Cruz and the staff at RJ Pinoy Yum.

Joy and Ricky Dela Cruz and the staff at RJ Pinoy Yum. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

"It's our best seller," she said.

Joy's nieces, Dars and Gelli, said moving from the Philippines to Newfoundland and Labrador came with mixed emotions, but working in the restaurant has made things easier.

"It's good because we meet new people and interact with new Filipinos as well," Dars said.

Joy said she doesn't regret staying in St. John's.

"I don't have any family [in the] the province so I built my own family here," she said.

Joy said the "RJ" in the name of the restaurant stands for Ricky and Joy, and 'Pinoy' is a colloquial name for Filipino.

"That's our slang — like 'Newfoundlander' and 'Newfie,'" she said.

And 'Yum' means what you think — yummy food.

