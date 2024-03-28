Who Is RJ Davis' Girlfriend? All About Deja Kelly, Who Also Plays Basketball for UNC

RJ Davis and Deja Kelly are a UNC power couple, playing basketball for the men's and women's teams, respectively

Deja Kelly/TikTok; Deja Kelly/Instagram RJ Davis and Deja Kelly on the court and on vacation together

RJ Davis and his girlfriend Deja Kelly are a basketball power couple at UNC.

While Davis has made headlines with the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team during March Madness, Kelly has had an equally successful career playing for the university’s women’s basketball team.

Both seniors at UNC and guards for their respective teams, Davis and Kelly have captivated fans with their sweet romance.

When they’re not practicing together on the court, they’re showing off their love story on social media, including taking trips overseas together and competing in some friendly competition.

Here’s everything to know about Davis’s girlfriend, Kelly.

She’s from Texas

While Davis was born in White Plains, New York, Kelly hails from further south. Born on Sept. 8, 2001, she was raised in San Antonio, Texas, where she attended Lady Bird Johnson before transferring to Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas.

Both of her parents played basketball

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Deja Kelly playing basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels

Playing basketball is in Kelly’s DNA. Her mother Theresa Nunn played basketball at Valley City State University, while her father Darren Kelly played at the University of Texas, per UNC’s athletic website.

Her mother, who raised her as a single parent, played a large role in fostering her early basketball career. “I had to sacrifice a lot,” her mother told The Daily Tar Heel. “And she was always very aware of that. So I think it almost made her work harder because, for both of my kids, I put whatever I wanted on hold to make sure that they had everything that they needed to be successful.”

She started playing basketball at age 5

With her parents’ basketball background, it’s no wonder that Kelly developed a passion for the sport early on. At the ripe age of 5, she began playing on the courts of San Antonio, Texas, per The Daily Tar Heel.

With her mother helping her train, she started getting recruited by top colleges when she was in middle school. In seventh grade, she committed to her father’s alma mater, the University of Texas, however, she later decommitted during her sophomore year. After getting offers from schools such as Texas A&M, Duke and Minnesota, she committed to UNC in 2019.

She plays for the North Carolina Tar Heels women’s basketball team

Deja Kelly/TikTok RJ Davis and Deja Kelly in their UNC basketball uniforms

In November 2020, Kelly made her debut for the UNC women’s basketball team. During her first year, she played in all 24 games, starting in 23 of them, and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and to the All-ACC Academic Team, per her bio on UNC’s website.

She is currently a senior at UNC, where she served as the team captain for the women’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

She participated in the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup

In 2023, Kelly represented the United States at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Mexico, where she assisted her team in winning the silver medal.

She majors in broadcast journalism

Kelly is a broadcast journalism major at UNC and previously served as an anchor for the UNC student-run show Sports Xtra. In addition to playing in the WNBA, Kelly aspires to be a broadcaster for ESPN following graduation, as stated on UNC’s athletic website.

She’s been dating RJ Davis for over a year

Deja Kelly/Instagram RJ Davis and Deja Kelly posing for a selfie

Davis and Kelly first started dating in 2022, celebrating their one-year anniversary in December 2023 with a sweet TikTok. The couple has given several glimpses of their romance on social media since then, including showing off their picturesque vacation together in August 2023 and hitting the court together in their matching Tar Heel uniforms in September 2023.

