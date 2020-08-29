Rizzo homers twice, Darvish keeps winning as Cubs beat Reds

CINCINNATI — Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice and the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Darvish (6-1) allowed two runners past second base and won his sixth straight decision. He walked two and struck out eight.

Jeremy Jeffress pitched the seventh and final inning for his fourth save.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Darvish got Freddy Galvis to ground out weakly to third baseman Nico Hoerner. Cincinnati's three-game winning streak ended.

Rizzo lofted a 1-2 pitch into the first row of seats down the right field line for his seventh homer of the season and a 2-0 lead. He led off the sixth by clubbing a 1-2 pitch deep to right for his third homer in the last two games, giving him eight on the season.

Rizzo’s homers were the first allowed by Trevor Bauer to any current Cub. Bauer (3-2) needed a season-high 112 pitches to get through a season-low 5 1/3 innings and lost his second consecutive start, allowing four hits and three runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with a double. He had sat out the previous three games and came in batting .191.

The NL Central-leading Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second. Kyle Schwarber walked, went to third on Willson Contreras’s single to centre and scored on Jason Heyward’s fielder’s-choice grounder.

TRAINING ROOM

Cubs: C Victor Caratini was charged with a painful error after a Shogo Akiyama swing caught his mitt. Caratini shook his gloved hand, and Akiyama went to first on catcher’s interference.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-2), who's scheduled to start Sunday, lasted 1 1/3 innings while giving up three hits and two runs in Chicago’s 7-1 loss at Detroit on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (0-4) allowed five hits and three runs, only one earned, in Cincinnati’s 3-2 loss at Kansas City on Tuesday.

The Associated Press