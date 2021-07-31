Rizzo homers in his debut as Yankees beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with the New York Yankees, who beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

A day after being obtained from the Chicago Cubs in a trade, Rizzo snapped a 14-inning scoreless drought for the Yankees with his solo shot in the sixth inning for the game's first run. Rizzo drove Zach Thompson’s 1-0 cutter into the upper deck in right-center for his 15th homer of the season and a 1-0 lead.

All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, another lefty slugger who joined New York in a trade with Texas Thursday, went 0-for-4 with a walk. Rougned Odor had two RBI for the Yankees.

Jameson Tailon (7-4) won his sixth decision in a row with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. The right-hander allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two. Jonathan Loasiga then pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Yankees increased their lead on Odor’s two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth against reliever Zach Pop for a 3-0 lead.

Miami threatened in the eighth on Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff single and Jesús Aguilar’s single that advanced Chisholm to third against New York reliever Zack Britton. But Britton retired Brian Anderson on a double play grounder which scored Britton and struck out Jorge Alfaro to end the inning.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth around a hit by pitch for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Gallo nearly hit his first Yankee homer in the fifth, but center fielder Magneuris Sierra retreated and caught his drive at the warning track.

Thompson (2-4) allowed one run, three hits, struck out five and walked four in 5 2/3 innings.

Miami outfielder Brian Miller had his first major league hit with a leadoff single in the fifth. Miller advanced to second on a wild pitch but was stranded after Tailon struck out Thompson, retired Sierra on a fly to leftfield and Miguel Rojas on a grounder to short.

Home plate umpire Dan Bellino ejected New York’s Gleyber Torres after he slammed his bat arguing a called third strike which ended the seventh.

With the departure of Adam Duvall to the Atlanta Braves earlier Friday, the Marlins rid of their opening day starting outfield before the trade deadline. Corey Dickerson was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays June 29, while the Oakland A’s obtained Starling Marte on Wednesday.

Miller and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz went a combined 1-for-7 in their major league debuts for the Marlins.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Yankees: IF DJ LeMahieu (bruised triceps) didn’t start but replaced Torres after his ejection. He singled in the ninth. … 3B Gio Urshela (hamstring tightness) had a pinch-hit single in the eighth and was replaced by a pinch runner in the eighth.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (lower back spasms) threw a bullpen session on Thursday.

UP NEXT:

RHP Domingo Germán (4-5, 4.45) will start the middle game of the series for the Yankees on Saturday while the Marlins have not announced a starter.

The Associated Press