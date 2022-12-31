Rizin FF vs. Bellator results: Kyoji Horiguchi dominates Hiromasa Ougikubo to give Team Bellator series win

Kyoji Horiguchi is building momentum once again.

The former Bellator champion and ex-UFC title challenger got his second win of 2022 right before the year’s end while notching another victory for Bellator in the promotion’s head-to-head clash against Rizin FF. Horiguchi defeated fellow Japanese veteran Hiromasa Ougikubo in a unanimous decision on the main card of Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan.

The event took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, near Tokyo. The main card airs on Showtime via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET.

Apart from a few moments, it was one-way traffic in favor of Horiguchi (31-5), as he dominated Ougikubo (25-7-2) from start to finish.

In Round 1, Horiguchi did big damage with calf kicks that immediately impaired Ougikubo’s mobility. And towards the end of the round, Horiguchi dropped him with a well-placed shot and finished the round with heavy ground-and-pound from top.

The second round started well for Horiguchi, but he would find himself on bottom halfway through the round. He was unable to get back to his feet, but he also didn’t take much damage. Horiguchi made up for lost time in Round 3, as he dropped Ougikubo in the first few seconds and then out grappled him and controlled him for the remainder of the round.

With this result, Horiguchi is now on a two-fight wining streak since losing to Patchy Mix at Bellator 279 in April – a loss that saw him eliminated from the Bellator bantamweight grand prix. The Japanese star defeated Yuto Hokamura by technical submission in his bout prior to the Rizin FF vs. Bellator event. Horiguchi is 3-3 since losing the Bellator title in 2019.

Horiguchi’s victory made it 3-0 for Team Bellator at the event, joining Juan Archuleta and Gadzhi Rabadanov in the winner’s circle.

Official Rizin vs. Bellator results include:

