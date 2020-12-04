How Riz Ahmed worked to honor deaf culture in 'Sound of Metal'

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Who are we when our way of life is suddenly taken away from us?

It's been a haunting theme this pandemic year, but in the acclaimed drama “Sound of Metal,” now streaming on Amazon Prime, the question becomes more acute examining a rock star's life after sudden hearing loss.

Amid a frenetic lifestyle touring seedy rock halls with his lead singer and lover in "Sound of Metal," punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) learns, while on the road, that he's suffered sudden and severe hearing loss. A tinny, intermittent silence that looms large in Ruben’s life forces massive changes for the recovering heroin addict, who tries to understand – and outwit – his new reality from a sober home for the deaf.

“The thing I realized very quickly in researching this world is there is no representing hearing loss at large. Hearing loss is a unique experience that’s different for everyone,” says the 38-year-old British actor, rapper and spoken word artist, whose breakout role came in 2016’s HBO drama “The Night Of." Today he's back in Los Angeles, having just wrapped a new movie; by phone, he apologizes for his muffled voice behind his mask as he hops into his car.

Riz Ahmed stars as a drummer who experiences a sudden loss of hearing in &#34;Sound of Metal.&#34;
Riz Ahmed stars as a drummer who experiences a sudden loss of hearing in "Sound of Metal."

Review: Riz Ahmed rocks as a deaf drummer in the stunning, innovative 'Sound of Metal'

“Sound of Metal,” which boasts a 97% fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, is remarkable in its use of natural sound, which rises and falls throughout the film in tandem with Ruben's perspective. The entire movie is open captioned, to offer a shared experience for deaf and hearing communities. Writer-director Darius Marder, who cast deaf actors in several key roles, acknowledges that with Ahmed as Ruben, “this is a movie told from the perspective of a hearing person who enters into deaf culture."

To prepare for the role, Ahmed, 38, spent seven months learning American Sign Language while training to play the drums. Ultimately, “I tried to take an emotional approach," he says. "Ruben swings between seeing deafness as a loss and a disability and realizing that deafness is actually a culture and an opportunity to connect more deeply with himself and others."

In sections of the movie where Ruben is struggling to reconcile his hearing loss, Ahmed wore auditory blockers “deep inside my ear canal” that emitted white noise. “I couldn’t hear anything, including the sound of my own voice,” he says.

More: How Riz Ahmed's 'Sound of Metal' aims to bridge important gap between hearing audiences, deaf community

To prepare for playing Ruben in &#34;Sound of Metal,&#34; Riz Ahmed&#xa0;spent seven months becoming fluent in American Sign Language
To prepare for playing Ruben in "Sound of Metal," Riz Ahmed spent seven months becoming fluent in American Sign Language

Marder recalls the emotion on Ahmed's face shortly after the ear pieces were installed. “It brought tears to his eyes because he feeling that loss of control when you lose that connection to your own voice,” says the director.

But as filming progressed, Ahmed shifted his approach on set, choosing to forego the hearing aids and speaking to his director and castmates primarily via sign language.

“I have video of him at lunches while we were shooting and they were silent," says the director. "He was just signing with other deaf actors that were working on the film. He was so enmeshed in (deaf culture) ...When he got to that place, he really didn't need those hearing aids anymore. He didn't need to block the sound out because it was about something deeper than that for Riz.”

The deaf community “taught me the true meaning of communication,” says Ahmed. “My signing instructor told me there’s this trope in the deaf community that hearing people are emotionally repressed, and that’s because we hide behind words. And it’s interesting, because once I became more fluent in ASL I found myself getting really emotional speaking about certain topics in a way I might not have if I had been verbally communicating about them.”

He hopes the movie inspires more people to learn sign language: "You will not regret it, I promise you! It opens up your brain and your body and your heart in ways you cannot imagine.”

Ahmed, who lost his aunt and uncle to COVID-19 this year, says he's found meaningful connections in Ruben's journey and what he's personally taken from the pandemic.

"I don’t think many of us are good at sitting peacefully still. I don’t think society is set up to encourage that and promote that," he says. "We’re told to constantly be on the go, to be productive, to glorify burnout. Our worth is tied to our productivity. But one thing that has been profound about COVID is that it’s forced us – just like Ruben – into a kind of lockdown."

The actor has since re-emphasized personal connections, and imbued his art with what he's learned.

"During my uncle’s funeral, just before my aunt also passed, I put this poem together, ‘I Miss You,' " he says. (It's on his YouTube page.) “It’s one of the most personal things I ever wrote and it’s amazing to see how it’s connected with people who kind of feel the same way, really, which is this can’t all be in vain.

"We have to come out of this better, reassessing what really matters. This stuff we’ve been chasing does not matter. The stuff we’ve been neglecting is the stuff that really matters.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Sound of Metal': How Riz Ahmed worked to honor deaf culture

Latest Stories

  • Sources: COVID-19 restrictions could force all NFL franchises out of California for rest of 2020 season

    What the NFL doesn’t want is a repeat of the messy back-and-forth between the 49ers and Santa Clara County officials.

  • Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada for world juniors

    Hockey Canada said in a statement Thursday that the NHL's New York Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada's team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

  • Kawhi recruited Serge Ibaka to the Clippers in the most Kawhi way possible

    The Clippers star kept it brief with his former teammate.

  • Pascal Siakam reflects on bubble disappointment: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his miserable playoff performance and the mental toll it took on him.

  • How the Lakers can still acquire a third star next offseason

    There's one way the Lakers could be a factor during 2021’s bonanza of a free-agent class after signing LeBron and AD to new deals.

  • Jake Paul: 'I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor'

    Good luck with that.

  • Alphonso Davies' remarkable year continues with Canadian Player of the Year award

    Five trophies with Bayern Munich, and now a second Canadian Men's Player of the Year award in three years.

  • Pascal Siakam scoffs at reporter for calling Raptors' 2019 title 'surprising'

    Pascal Siakam is tired of the disrespect and flatly rejected the idea that the Raptors' 2019 title was a surprise to anyone.

  • NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from fifth suspension, receiver could play in 2020

    Josh Gordon will be eligible to play the final two weeks of the regular season for the Seahawks.

  • Snoop Dogg is starting a new boxing league called The Fight Club

    Snoop Dogg drew rave reviews doing commentary during the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight.

  • COVID problems, NFC intrigue, an apology to Mahomes | More Football

    The guys dive into how the NFL handled COVID-19 last week, apologize to Patrick Mahomes for considering anybody else for MVP and break down the suddenly spicy playoff race in the NFC.

  • NBA training camp tracker: NBA to set new 2020-21 trade, waiver deadline dates

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Chris Finch, Jama Mahlalela join Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors staff as assistants

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have hired former New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach Chris Finch and ex-Raptors 905 head coach Jama Mahlalela as assistant coaches for Nick Nurse's staff.  Raptors assistant coach Patrick Mutumbo will take over as coach of Raptors 905, a G League team. Raptors assistants Brittni Donaldson and John Bennett also will join the Raptors 905 staff. Finch spent the past three years in New Orleans. Previously, he was an assistant coach with Denver (2016-17) and Houston (2011-16). Prior to his time in the NBA, Finch guided Rio Grande to two consecutive appearances in the G League final, including a championship in 2010. Finch also was head coach of the British men's national team at the 2012 Olympics, with Nurse serving as one of his assistants. Mahlalela was an assistant coach with the Raptors for five seasons (2014-18) prior to becoming head coach for Raptors 905 the past two year.  A native of Swaziland, Mahlalela grew up in the Greater Toronto Area. The Raptors open training camp this weekend in Tampa, Fla. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Lyon defender Kadeisha Buchanan named Canadian Women's Player of the Year

    Hard-nosed Olympique Lyonnais defender Kadeisha Buchanan, who won her fourth Champions League title in 2020 and helped Canada qualify for the Olympics, has been named Canadian Women's Soccer Player of the Year for a third time. Like Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, voted Canada's top men's player on Thursday, the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., lifted the Champions League trophy this year. But while it was a first for the 20-year-old Davies, Buchanan is a four-time winner of the European club competition with French powerhouse Lyon. “For Kadeisha to have played an integral part in her fourth UEFA Champions League speaks to one of her many accomplishments and contributions to both club and country in which she should be very proud,” Canada women's coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. “It has been a fantastic season for Kadeisha and it has been great to see her performances and the goals she has scored, too. “She has world-class qualities that any country would be proud to have and she is a highly valued member of the squad both on and off the pitch, so we are thrilled for her personally in receiving this well-deserved recognition. As a team, to know you have a centre back that opposing forwards hate to play against, it fills the group with confidence.” Buchanan finished ahead of Canada captain Christine Sinclair in voting by Canadian coaches and media. Manchester City's Janine Beckie and Paris Saint-Germain's Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema completed the top five in voting. Sinclair also had a memorable year. The 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., moved atop soccer's all-time goal-scoring list — for both men and women — on Jan. 29 at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Edinburg, Texas. Sinclair, a 14-time winner of the Canadian Player of the Year award, notched goals No. 184, 185 and 186 at the tournament to pass retired American Abby Wambach. While Sinclair is a soccer legend, one can argue that Buchanan is Canada's most decorated soccer player, among men and women. She has won the women's European club crown and French league title all four years since making her pro debut in 2017. She has also won the French Cup three times. A winner of the Canadian Player of the Year Award in 2015 and 2017, Buchanan's trophy case also includes an Olympic bronze medal (Rio 2016) and three CONCACAF silver medals. At the 2015 World Cup, she won the Hyundai Young Player Award and was chosen to the tournament all-star team. Buchanan has remarkably lost just four competitive club matches since joining Lyon from West Virginia University in January 2017. An athletic, physical defender who is good in the air, Buchanan has been paired with French star Wendie Renard at the heart of the Lyon defence. Buchanan featured in 17 games for Lyon this year, scored three goals and was a major part of the team’s 20-match unbeaten streak across all league, cup and UEFA competitions from Jan. 12 to Nov. 13. Lyon had gone an amazing 73 matches without defeat prior to a 1-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain last month. PSG was the last team to beat Lyon in any competition, 1-0 in the French Cup final in May 2018. The streak was even longer — 80 matches -- stretching back to December 2016 in French league play. Buchanan played in all seven of Lyon's Champions League matches in 2019-20. And she played every minute at centre back in August when Lyon dispatched Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, and VfL Wolfsburg in the championship game in San Sebastian, Spain. Buchanan helped blunt Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor and Pernille Harder, the Bundesliga’s back-to-back scoring leaders, in a 3-1 win as Lyon completed a 2019-20 treble. Buchanan was 14 when she made her debut in the Canadian youth program in 2010 and 17 when she made her senior debut in January 2013. She featured in six internationals with Canada from January through March this year before the pandemic hit. She was named Canada’s player of the match against the U.S. in the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship final, which also marked her milestone 100th international. Her cap total now stands at 101, including 96 starts. Buchanan was named to the CONCACAF tournament's Best XI. She was also a year-end nominee for the UEFA Team of the Year. The Canadian Player of the Year award is presented by Allstate. Past winners of the Canadian Players of the Year Award 2020: Kadeisha Buchanan and Alphonso Davies 2019: Ashley Lawrence and Jonathan David 2018: Christine Sinclair and Alphonso Davies 2017: Kadeisha Buchanan and Atiba Hutchinson 2016: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2015: Kadeisha Buchanan and Atiba Hutchinson 2014: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2013: Christine Sinclair and Will Johnson 2012: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2011: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2010: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2009: Christine Sinclair and Simeon Jackson 2008: Christine Sinclair and Julian de Guzman 2007: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2006: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2005: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2004: Christine Sinclair and Paul Stalteri 2003: Charmaine Hooper and Pat Onstad 2002: Charmaine Hooper and Jason deVos 2001: Andrea Neil and Paul Stalteri 2000: Christine Sinclair and Craig Forrest 1999: Geraldine Donnelly and Jim Brennan 1998: Silvana Burtini and Tomasz Radzinski 1997: Janine Helland and Mark Watson 1996: Geraldine Donnelly and Paul Peschisolido 1995: Charmaine Hooper and Alex Bunbury 1994: Charmaine Hooper and Craig Forrest 1993: Alex Bunbury --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • NFL draft: BYU-Coastal Carolina features shocking amount of talent, including possible top-10 pick

    BYU's Zach Wilson looks like a top-10 pick, but he could be seriously tested against a great Chanticleers defensive front.

  • The Steelers say the NFL is jobbing them, and they’ve got a point

    The Steelers have gotten pushed around by the NFL all year, but Eric Ebron has an idea how the league can make it up to them.

  • Here's where to buy 2020/21 NBA City Edition jerseys

    The 2020/21 NBA season tips off on December 22.

  • Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell sets record straight on potentially spoiling daughters' engagements

    Darrell Bevell made a mistake earlier this week by announcing his daughters' boyfriends had asked him about marriage.

  • Resurrected 49ers try to continue playoff push away from home vs. Bills on Yahoo Sports app

    The 49ers, battling for the playoffs, got news of an unexpected challenge last week.

  • It's official: Nick Saban will be back with Alabama for LSU game after COVID-19 absence

    Saban missed the Iron Bowl after he tested positive for COVID-19.