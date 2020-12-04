How Riz Ahmed worked to honor deaf culture in 'Sound of Metal'

Who are we when our way of life is suddenly taken away from us?

It's been a haunting theme this pandemic year, but in the acclaimed drama “Sound of Metal,” now streaming on Amazon Prime, the question becomes more acute examining a rock star's life after sudden hearing loss.

Amid a frenetic lifestyle touring seedy rock halls with his lead singer and lover in "Sound of Metal," punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) learns, while on the road, that he's suffered sudden and severe hearing loss. A tinny, intermittent silence that looms large in Ruben’s life forces massive changes for the recovering heroin addict, who tries to understand – and outwit – his new reality from a sober home for the deaf.

“The thing I realized very quickly in researching this world is there is no representing hearing loss at large. Hearing loss is a unique experience that’s different for everyone,” says the 38-year-old British actor, rapper and spoken word artist, whose breakout role came in 2016’s HBO drama “The Night Of." Today he's back in Los Angeles, having just wrapped a new movie; by phone, he apologizes for his muffled voice behind his mask as he hops into his car.

Riz Ahmed stars as a drummer who experiences a sudden loss of hearing in "Sound of Metal."

“Sound of Metal,” which boasts a 97% fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, is remarkable in its use of natural sound, which rises and falls throughout the film in tandem with Ruben's perspective. The entire movie is open captioned, to offer a shared experience for deaf and hearing communities. Writer-director Darius Marder, who cast deaf actors in several key roles, acknowledges that with Ahmed as Ruben, “this is a movie told from the perspective of a hearing person who enters into deaf culture."

To prepare for the role, Ahmed, 38, spent seven months learning American Sign Language while training to play the drums. Ultimately, “I tried to take an emotional approach," he says. "Ruben swings between seeing deafness as a loss and a disability and realizing that deafness is actually a culture and an opportunity to connect more deeply with himself and others."

In sections of the movie where Ruben is struggling to reconcile his hearing loss, Ahmed wore auditory blockers “deep inside my ear canal” that emitted white noise. “I couldn’t hear anything, including the sound of my own voice,” he says.

To prepare for playing Ruben in "Sound of Metal," Riz Ahmed spent seven months becoming fluent in American Sign Language

Marder recalls the emotion on Ahmed's face shortly after the ear pieces were installed. “It brought tears to his eyes because he feeling that loss of control when you lose that connection to your own voice,” says the director.

But as filming progressed, Ahmed shifted his approach on set, choosing to forego the hearing aids and speaking to his director and castmates primarily via sign language.

“I have video of him at lunches while we were shooting and they were silent," says the director. "He was just signing with other deaf actors that were working on the film. He was so enmeshed in (deaf culture) ...When he got to that place, he really didn't need those hearing aids anymore. He didn't need to block the sound out because it was about something deeper than that for Riz.”

The deaf community “taught me the true meaning of communication,” says Ahmed. “My signing instructor told me there’s this trope in the deaf community that hearing people are emotionally repressed, and that’s because we hide behind words. And it’s interesting, because once I became more fluent in ASL I found myself getting really emotional speaking about certain topics in a way I might not have if I had been verbally communicating about them.”

He hopes the movie inspires more people to learn sign language: "You will not regret it, I promise you! It opens up your brain and your body and your heart in ways you cannot imagine.”

Ahmed, who lost his aunt and uncle to COVID-19 this year, says he's found meaningful connections in Ruben's journey and what he's personally taken from the pandemic.

"I don’t think many of us are good at sitting peacefully still. I don’t think society is set up to encourage that and promote that," he says. "We’re told to constantly be on the go, to be productive, to glorify burnout. Our worth is tied to our productivity. But one thing that has been profound about COVID is that it’s forced us – just like Ruben – into a kind of lockdown."

The actor has since re-emphasized personal connections, and imbued his art with what he's learned.

"During my uncle’s funeral, just before my aunt also passed, I put this poem together, ‘I Miss You,' " he says. (It's on his YouTube page.) “It’s one of the most personal things I ever wrote and it’s amazing to see how it’s connected with people who kind of feel the same way, really, which is this can’t all be in vain.

"We have to come out of this better, reassessing what really matters. This stuff we’ve been chasing does not matter. The stuff we’ve been neglecting is the stuff that really matters.”

