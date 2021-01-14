Riz Ahmed on His 'Super Intimate' Wedding and the 'Modern Way' He Met Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza

Georgia Slater
·2 min read

David M. Benett/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Riz Ahmed is revealing new details about his recent nuptials and the sweet story behind how he met his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza.

Earlier this week, while appearing on the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast, the Sound of Metal actor revealed that he tied the knot "not very long."

Though Ahmed didn't explain much about his wedding at the time, he later appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he unveiled the identity of his wife and shared that he never meant for his marriage to be a "secret."

"It's a weird one, isn't it? I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don't get on the megaphone about stuff, it's like it's a secret? But I never know how much is oversharing," he told host Jimmy Fallon of why he didn't announce the big news.

Ahmed, 38, revealed that he married Mirza, an "amazing novelist" and author of the best-selling book, A Place For Us.

RELATED: Riz Ahmed Reveals He Got Married 'Not Very Long' Ago

The actor said that the pair met "randomly" in New York while he was preparing for his role in Sound of Metal.

"We just both sat down at the same table in a cafe, where we both turned up to write," he explained. "We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting."

Ahmed said the two quickly "struck up a friendship" and later "reconnected down the line."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Riz Ahmed

"But it's weirdly one of the many things about preparing for this role that was so special. It just brought a lot of goodness into my life," he gushed.

RELATED: Riz Ahmed Learned How to Play the Drums in 7 Months for Sound of Metal: I Had to 'Surrender'

The Night Of star, who is originally from England, also shared that the pair tied the knot in a backyard wedding with "hardly anyone there."

"It was kind of interesting doing it with COVID and everything going on, obviously kept it super intimate and socially distant," he said.

The Emmy winner joked that a benefit to keeping the wedding small was that he didn't have "500 aunties around you pinching your cheeks."

"No disrespect to the aunties, but Asian weddings are big. You always got these people crawling out of the woodworks who I think are probably imposters," he teased. "They just smell the kebabs on the street and just wander in."

Latest Stories

  • North Division off to a flying start with thriller from Leafs, Habs

    The Maple Leafs and Canadiens offered proof that the NHL's All-Canadian division will live up to the hype.

  • Brock Boeser scores twice, Vancouver defeats Edmonton 5-3 in season opener

    EDMONTON — Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks took advantage of the Edmonton Oilers' defensive lapses to win their opening game of the NHL season Wednesday night. Boeser scored twice in the third, including the winner, in the 5-3 win in front of no fans and canned crowd noise at Rogers Place. Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, and rookie Nils Hoglander also scored for Vancouver. Braden Holtby made 28 saves for his first win as a Canuck. Kailer Yamamoto, Darnell Nurse and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30-of-35 shots for the loss. “I thought we played pretty well tonight. Obviously, there are still things we got to clean up but for the most part I thought the guys battled really hard,” said Horvat. “We kept our game simple fairly early and let our skill take over after that.” Vancouver head coach Travis Green said Boeser’s game has gone up a notch. “I think he’s worked on his shot. He’s worked on his release,” said Green. “Even the second goal, I don’t know if he scores that goal a year ago. His release point, he can change it a little bit better. But it’s not just the goals. I thought his two-way game was solid tonight.” Edmonton head coach Dave Tippett didn’t mince words on his team’s performance. “Poor puck play and poor reads led to Grade-A chances against. Give enough of them and they’re going to capitalize,” said Tippett. “If we want to be harder team to play against, those are the ones that have to come out of our game.” The Canucks won despite not having winger J.T. Miller in the lineup. Miller, their top scorer from last season, and depth defenceman Jordie Benn had to sit out as per COVID-19 protocol. Oiler captain Connor McDavid, playing on his 24th birthday, was held scoreless but buzzed around the net, driving on Holtby relentlessly and drawing multiple penalties. Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner as the league’s top point getter, registered one assist. Vancouver opened the scoring with less than five minutes to play in the first period. Tanner Pearson, racing with the puck up the right wing, managed, just before getting hit, to spin and put the puck on the tape of Horvat in the slot. Horvat skated in alone and shot the puck low stick side past Koskinen. The Oilers tied the game early in the second. Draisaitl, off a turnover, fed the puck to Yamamoto who one-timed the puck from the slot into the top corner. Hoglander, the Swedish rookie, put Vancouver up 2-1 with less than three minutes to go in the second on a rebound after Edmonton failed to clear the puck out of its own end. The goals came in bunches in the third period, starting with Nurse’s wrist shot from the face-off circle just 10 seconds in. Gaudette then scored on a cross-ice feed from Antoine Roussel to make it 3-2. Less than two minutes later, Quinn Hughes, down on the ice near the blue line, managed to backhand the puck to an open Boeser in the slot, who fired low and in for a 4-2 lead. Then Larsson fired a slapshot from the top of the face-off circle through traffic and in to cut the lead to 4-3. Boeser then took a pass off the wall from Elias Pettersson to steam in on the right wing and fire the puck shortside over Koskinen’s shoulder. The two teams play again in Edmonton Thursday night in what will be a 56-game regular-season sprint over 115 days. Due to cross-border COVID travel restrictions, the seven Canadian teams will play each other in the North Division. Edmonton and Vancouver will play 10 times. It was a return to familiar surroundings for both teams. Edmonton hosted the NHL’s Western Conference playoffs and league’s final two playoff rounds last summer in the so-called playoff “bubble.” For Vancouver it was a breakout bubble. The Canucks, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the first round and pushed the Vegas Golden Knights to the brink before bowing out in seven games in the second round. The Oilers ended their season with a major disappointment, losing in four games in the play-in round to the underdog Chicago Blackhawks. In pre-game warmups, the Oilers skated out in their dark blue third jerseys, with their usual numbers but the name Moss on the back of every sweater to honour the memory of locker room attendant Joey Moss. Moss died in October at age 57. He was born with Down syndrome and through the years became a fan favourite, a city icon and an inspiration to many in the cause of inclusivity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets in blockbuster deal

    In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Saints-Buccaneers preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    This may be the last time Tom Brady and Drew Brees square off, but the Buccaneers and Saints are far more than their legendary quarterbacks.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • Stamkos has goal, 2 assists as Lightning rout Blackhawks

    TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games — including 14 goals. Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener. Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves. Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots. Tampa Bay raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period on Palat’s rebound goal on the power play, Joseph’s redirect that bounced in off Subban, and Cirelli’s deflection of Erik Cernak's shot. Stamkos made it 4-0 with a power play goal in the second and Point one-timed Stamkos' pass from the slot in the third. Strome broke the shutout bid with a power-play goal that bounced in off the skate of Vasilevskiy with 3:24 remaining. NO TOEWS Chicago played without captain Jonathan Toews, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness. CHAMPIONSHIP BANNER Tampa Bay unveiled its 2019-20 Stanley Cup championship banner in a pregame ceremony, but will wait to raise it to the rafters until fans can be in attendance. FOOTE'S DEBUT Rookie defenceman Cal Foote, the son of former Colorado Avalanche defenceman Adam Foote, made his NHL debut for the Lightning. He took the customary solo lap before pregame warmup. Foote had one hit in 10:47 during the game. UP NEXT Blackhawks: At Tampa Bay on Friday. Lightning: Host Chicago on Friday. Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press

  • Joel Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3

    Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

  • Report: Seahawks fire security manager after arrest on child porn charges

    The now-former employee reportedly had 25,000 images in his possession, as well as videos.

  • Some reckless (and not so reckless) predictions for the 2021 NHL season

    It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.

  • Report: Ben Simmons was on table for James Harden trade, but Rockets went with Nets' offer

    There was another young talent the Sixers refused to give up for James Harden.

  • NBA Twitter lost its mind after James Harden was traded to the Nets

    The James Harden trade was such a blockbuster that the collective brain of NBA Twitter had fallen out of its head.

  • NFL Divisional Round Predictions and Wild Card Slander | More Football

    Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.

  • Giants, Diamondbacks owners donated to pro-QAnon Rep. Lauren Boebert

    Democrats and Republicans have reportedly voiced displeasure with her tweets giving away the location of the House majority leader during the Capitol attack.

  • Bet $1 on the Pacers or Trail Blazers moneyline and win $100 if either team hits a 3-pointer

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for Thursday night's NBA action.

  • AP source: Urban Meyer nearing deal to coach Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the search says Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward completion of a deal to make him the team's coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because a formal agreement was not yet in place. The person said it could be done soon. Meyer would be leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare. The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target, and Khan waited nearly a week to get to this point. They met last Friday on Khan's yacht in Miami and again Wednesday. Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships would signify a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012. Meyer went 187-32 — a staggering winning percentage of 85.3 — in stops at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18). He ranks seventh all time in collegiate winning percentage, trailing only Notre Dame legends Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy among coaches at major programs. But doubts remain about Meyer’s ability to make a smooth transition to the NFL, where motivational tactics tend to be moot and losing multiple games every year is a given. Meyer never lost more than five times in any season as a college head coach; he went 83-9 at Ohio State. Still, Meyer has been eyeing an NFL move for months. He researched the league with help from former players and friends, started assembling a potential staff and learned how the front office works. Meyer and Khan have been friends for years, building a relationship while both were living in Big Ten country. Jacksonville was the most attractive opening. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including five in the top 65, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap. Adding to the appeal: Khan, a billionaire businessman, has shown a penchant for patience and a willingness to spend big. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a lock to land in Jacksonville with the top pick and will be the centerpiece of the team’s latest rebuild. Meyer would replace Doug Marrone, who was fired after losing the final 15 games in 2020. Marrone went 25-44 in four-plus seasons with the Jaguars, including 2-1 in the 2017 post-season. Marrone failed repeatedly to fill the team’s long-standing hole at quarterback, and Khan kept him and general manager Dave Caldwell around a year longer than many expected to make them clean up a fractured locker room and a stressed salary cap. Khan also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, Atlanta defensive co-ordinator Raheem Morris, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Tennessee offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press

  • EPL calls off game, calls captains to order end to hugging

    The coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa has led to the postponement of another game as the Premier League holds talks with captains and managers of clubs to urge compliance with enhanced regulations. “A significant number of players and staff remain in isolation" at Villa, the league said on Thursday after granting the central England club's request to no longer play Everton on Sunday. Villa, whose game against Tottenham on Wednesday was also called off, said it expects the isolating players and staff to be part of trainings again from Sunday. The league has tightened coronavirus protocols, including telling players and managers to avoid shaking hands and hugging during goal celebrations. That message was being reinforced in virtual meetings with club captains and managers before this weekend's games. “Some of the scenes we have seen have been brainless and give out an awful message,” said Julian Knight, who chairs the House of Commons select committee overseeing sports policy. The Premier League is among the elite sports competitions allowed to continue during England's third national lockdown which began last week. But the government expressed concern on Wednesday about players not adhering to the regulations when they are so closely celebrating goals — just as the public is largely told to avoid such close contact. Manchester City's players still hugged after Phil Foden scored in a 1-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday. “Sometimes the brain is a subconscious one and you are just there in the moment,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “You are not thinking.” The first game postponed this season because of COVID-19 was Villa’s match against Newcastle in early December, but that was because of virus cases in the Newcastle squad. The league said it hopes to play that game on Jan. 23 since Villa and Newcastle have been eliminated from the FA Cup and will not have matches in the competition that weekend. A more contagious variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Britain where there have been more than 84,000 known deaths from the disease and hospitals are struggling to cope with the demands caused by an increase in infections. A further 1,564 deaths were announced on Wednesday, the highest on a single day since the start of the pandemic last year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • James Harden headed to Nets in blockbuster multiteam deal

    James Harden is heading to Brooklyn, joining old teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to give the Nets a potent trio featuring some of the NBA's highest scorers. The Nets acquired the three-time scoring champion from the Houston Rockets in a deal that became official on Thursday, a move Harden has sought for weeks. Harden is the centerpiece of a deal that also involved Cleveland and grew to a fourth team when Indiana, made a separate deal with Houston. The Nets will be able to trot out a lineup of three players capable of scoring 25 or more points on any night in a collection of firepower to rival any Big Three in recent years. “It’s an amazing move for Brooklyn. Obviously, they got better — way better," said two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee. But they paid a massive price to do it. The Nets sent Caris LeVert and Rodions Kurucs to Houston, along with 2022, 2024 and 2026 first-round picks and the right to swap first-round picks in 2021, 2023, 202 and 2027. The Nets also sent centre Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince to Cleveland. The Rockets also are trading LeVert to Indiana for Oladipo, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The Nets are loading up for a title run with three of the highest-paid players in the league. All are under contract through 2022-23, with Harden and Durant both set to earn more than $40 million in each of the next two seasons. In the meantime, the Nets were short-handed for their game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, where coach Steve Nash declined to discuss Harden but did confirm that the players the Nets were trading were not in the building during their 116-109 victory. Off to a 7-6 start in his rookie season as coach, now the former point guard and two-time NBA MVP will have to mould an offence that keeps the ball moving with three players worthy of having it in their hands. “It’s a simple game but it becomes complicated when you put different personalities and players on the floor," Nash said. “Our group’s done a really good job being unselfish this year and trying to move the ball and work together, so I’ve been proud of that.” The blockbuster deal provides a needed boost amid a period of drama for both franchises. It was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address of sorts following the Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and just before Irving was set to miss a fifth straight game during a personal absence from the Nets. Harden, who has cycled through Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as teammates in recent seasons, didn't think much of the roster the Rockets had around him this season. “We’re just not good enough. ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said Tuesday night. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.” It couldn't, and now he's gone. Brooklyn expects Harden to leave all that behind him and that his transition to the Nets will be smooth. He should be much happier in Brooklyn, having teamed with Durant in Oklahoma City when they were younger and remaining close still. “It was fun,” Durant said of their time together, declining to say much more with the trade still not completed. It was obvious the end for Harden in Houston was nearing Wednesday, when the Rockets told him they didn’t want him at practice after his inflammatory comments about the team. “We felt it was best for James and best for the group for him not to come to practice,” first-year coach Stephen Silas said. About two hours later, ESPN and The Athletic first reported that Harden was being moved. The disgruntled superstar, who was unable to get the Rockets past the Western Conference finals, had remained quiet through months of reports that he was unhappy in Houston. Silas called the drama surrounding Harden an “all-around messed up situation." The Nets were ready to swoop in, after a shaky defence during the early season proved their best chance to beat teams might be to outscore them. They can certainly do that now. Durant is averaging 29.4 points in his first season back from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Irving was scoring 27.1 per game before leaving the team last week. Harden, who appears to be out of shape after joining the Rockets after training camp began, is averaging 24.8 points this season after three straight seasons above 30, culminating in MVP honours in 2018. The Rockets are 3-6 and only Minnesota has a worse record in the Western Conference. The team is clearly in disarray, and new arrival John Wall called the situation “rocky.” Harden won each of the last three scoring titles by notable margins — 2.3 points over Anthony Davis in 2017-18, 8.1 points over Paul George in 2018-19 and 3.8 points over Bradley Beal last season. His average so far this season ranked 18th in the NBA, well off his usual pace. It could pick back up again in Brooklyn, where Nash's assistant running the offence is Mike D'Antoni, Harden's coach during his best seasons in Houston. D'Antoni didn't return after last season and it quickly became clear Harden wanted out, too. He was a no-show when camp opened and was later fined $50,000 for conduct detrimental to the league after attending an indoor event without a mask in violation of the NBA's health and safety protocols. ___ AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and Sports Writers Tom Withers and Noah Trister contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney And Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Sources: Urban Meyer finalizing deal to become Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach

    Meyer will join the Jaguars, who have emerged in this coaching cycle as one of the more attractive NFL openings. The team has the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is expected to be Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

  • Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares her fears about losing him to depression

    To help Michael Phelps deal with his depression, his wife Nicole needed her own mental health routine.

  • The wildest fantasy football punishments | FFSK

    Matt Harmon commiserates with the fantasy losers and passes judgement on what they have to do.