Riz Ahmed Calls for ‘End to the Indiscriminate Bombing of Gaza’s Civilians’ Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict: ‘These Are Morally Indefensible War Crimes’

Riz Ahmed has posted an impassioned plea on social media calling for “an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians” amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We are told there are two sides to what is happening in Israel and Palestine. But in my heart, I know there is only one — the side of our humanity,” the Oscar-nominated actor wrote. “What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong. The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep and real. What’s happening in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored.”

More from Variety

Ahmed continued, “If we look only in one direction, we will go even deeper into darkness. But that is exactly what is happening right now. We are being asked to look away while the civilians of Gaza, half of them children, are running out of time. If we are on the side of humanity we must urgently speak up to try and avert the loss of innocent life. This means calling for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water and electricity, the forced displacement of people from their homes. These are morally indefensible war crimes.”

After Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 — killing over 1,300 people, many of which were civilians, as reported by the New York Times — Israel officially declared war. Since then, Israel has retaliated with airstrikes, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting that 1,900 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Times. The United Nations has estimated at least 1 million residents of Gaza have been displaced, stoking fears of a humanitarian crisis.

Story continues

“We need to put ourselves in the shoes of the people of Gaza, now, before we all walk past the point of no return,” Ahmed wrote. “If like me you have been grappling to find the right words, there are none. No words can encompass the pain, heal the rifts or do justice to all these injustices. Whatever you say will be too much for some and not enough for others. But what matters it that we speak up. Staying silent is not an option.”

News of the war has led to a strong show of support for Israel from Hollywood, with more than 700 entertainment industry figures signing an open letter on Thursday condemning Hamas and demanding the return of hostages being held in Gaza. The letter was signed by Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld, Debra Messing, Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz, Mark Hamill, Howie Mandel, Bella Thorne, Antoine Fuqua and more.

Many celebrities have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the conflict — read more of their reactions here.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.