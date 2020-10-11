Riyan Parag’s Bihu Celebrations Wins Hearts on Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a big chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

18-year-old Riyan Parag hit the winning runs, a six off a low full-toss bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and celebrated by taking off his helmet and breaking into a dancing celebration.

Also Read: Needing 54 Runs in 4 Overs, Tewatia-Parag Smash Rajasthan Past SRH

Many people including the commentators wondered, what form of dance that was. Parag speaking after the game said that it is Bihu dance, his home state Assam’s traditional dance form, who showed this celebration a couple of times last year as well when he took a wicket.

The people on Twitter were impressed by his celebrations and seeing him perform bits of the dance form on the ground as for some it was one of the best moments of the IPL so far. Here are some of the reactions:

I just love that little dance Riyan Parag did after hitting the winning runs for an epic Rajasthan Royals victory. They will be celebrating in Assam as well today! pic.twitter.com/7dJhIq0Jkw — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 11, 2020

Thanks to Riyan Parag for giving us Bohag Bihu feelings, we missed celebrating last time pic.twitter.com/XRqF7tavgf — ASHEEM (@a4asheem) October 11, 2020

Every Assamese got this move... It was good to see Prag celebrating as well as repressing his culture ...

Bihu Moves Were Lit https://t.co/pSTW6yHako

— Ee Sala Cup Namde ❤️ (@Devastated_Soul) October 11, 2020

Bihu - this is a traditional dance of Assam.



He is from Assam..



What a moment for him#RiyanParag #SRHvRR #IPL2020 https://t.co/bb7TzR1m2V







— Shalini S (@shalu943) October 11, 2020

. Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRiyan Parag’s Bihu Celebrations Wins Hearts on Twitter . Read more on Sports Buzz by The Quint.