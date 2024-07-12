Riviera formally announced as golf site for LA Olympics in 2028

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Golf Federation made it official Friday by announcing with Los Angeles Olympic organizers that Riviera Country Club will host the golf competition in 2028.

Riviera already has been preparing for the Los Angeles Games. A year ago, it had gold medalists Justin Rose (Rio de Janeiro) and Xander Schauffele (Tokyo) pose at the fabled club alongside Olympic swimming champion Janet Evans.

Riviera dates to 1926 and will celebrate its centennial anniversary in two years by hosting the U.S. Women's Open for the first time. The course off Sunset Boulevard also will get another U.S. Open in 2031 for the first time since Ben Hogan won in 1948.

Its most recent major was the 1995 PGA Championship.

Riviera hosts the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour each February. Hideki Matsuyama won this year with a 62, the lowest final round by a winner at Riviera.

Los Angeles is hosting the Summer Games for the third time in 2028.

