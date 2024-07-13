Riviera Country Club announced as 2028 Olympic men’s and women’s golf host site

A familiar stop on the PGA Tour will host the world’s best in 2028.

The International Golf Federation, alongside LA28, announced Friday that Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, would host the men’s and women’s golf competitions at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic games. Riviera is the site of the Tour’s Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods.

“We are honored to work alongside LA28 and the world-renowned Riviera Country Club to host the golf competitions during the 2028 Los Angeles Games,” said Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation. “The Riviera Country Club will offer a prestigious and continuously challenging backdrop for golf’s most elite players, and we look forward to sharing one of the finest courses with our fans around the world.”

Founded in 1926 by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera ranks No. 4 on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in California and is No. 17 on the list of classic courses in the United States. It has previously hosted the 1995 PGA Championship, 1998 U.S. Senior Open and 2017 U.S. Amateur. It’s also set to host the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2031 U.S. Open.

The course will celebrate its centennial in 2026.

Los Angeles will host the Summer Games for a third time (1932, 1984, 2028) and it will mark the fourth straight year of the Olympic golf competition returning to the calendar. The Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14, 2028.

