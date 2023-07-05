Riverstone Residence celebrates Seniors Month

On June 26, Riverstone Residence in Bancroft had a special day to celebrate Seniors’ Month with their residents. Riverstone Residence’s activities director Nancy Matheson recounts the day’s activities to The Bancroft Times, and how they honoured and celebrated the contributions and hard work that their residents have done to make Ontario the great place it is today. Matheson tells The Bancroft Times that at Riverstone, they are privileged to share in their seniors’ lives and learn from them on a daily basis.

“On Monday, June 26, we planned a special day to acknowledge and thank them for the value they bring both to the Riverstone Residence and to the community as a whole,” she says.

June is Seniors’ month in Ontario; a time to honour and celebrate the province’s seniors and all they’ve done to make Ontario the great place it is. Matheson says that it is a great reminder that we all have something special to bring to the table, regardless of age or our stage in life.

“It is a time to celebrate their wisdom and unique contributions that they’ve made in their life. It’s also an opportunity to recognize the importance of providing support and care for our seniors, especially during times of crisis or difficult circumstances,” she says.

According to Ontario.ca, the theme for Seniors’ Month 2023 is “Working for Seniors,” all about the programs and services helping Ontario seniors stay independent, fit, active and healthy.

More than 280 Seniors Community Grant projects have seen investments of up to $6 million from the provincial government this year. These grant projects help local groups and organizations keep seniors active and connected to family and friends in their community. The government is also putting over $14 million into almost 300 Seniors Active Living Centres; community hubs that bring older adults (aged 50 years and older) together to participate in a wide variety of classes and activities.

Matheson reveals that the Seniors’ Month celebrations on June 26 began in the morning, with a presentation by Delia Frijters, community paramedicine coordinator with Hastings Quinte Paramedic Services. Frijters explained the services they offered that could be of benefit to Riverstone’s residents.

Certificates were presented to each resident by Kim Bishop, who was there representing MP Shelby Kramp Neuman. Bishop says it was her pleasure to represent Kramp Neuman and recognize the wonderful senior that live at the Riverstone.

“Seeing as it is Seniors’ month the government extends its thanks to seniors for all they contributed in the past and to what they are still contributing,” she says.

This was followed by banana splits for all the residents to enjoy, and then the music group The Revelins performed a wide variety of music genres that had all the attendees, senior and non-senior alike, singing along and clapping.

Matheson says that on behalf of all the staff at Riverstone, they ask that everyone do a small thing for a senior today, in honour of Seniors’ month.

“What is a small thing for you, could make a big difference in their lives!”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times