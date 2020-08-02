Riverside ‘Apple Fire’ Scorches 20,000 Acres, Evacuations Ordered For Close To 8,000 People

Bruce Haring
Deadline

The Riverside County Apple Fire is still at 0% containment on Sunday, as firefighters continue to battle a blaze that has burned 20,516 acres in the Cherry Valley area. Nearly 2,600 homes, totaling some 7,800 people, were affected by evacuation orders, fire officials said.

CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department officials earlier said the blaze was 12% contained, but San Bernardino National Forest officials later updated that figure to 0%.

At least two outbuildings were reported destroyed and close to 8,000 people evacuated. The fire began shortly before 5 PM Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported.

So far, 2,500 homes are threatened by the fire, which is being fought with water drops and an estimated 19,000 gallons of flame retardant used on Saturday.

The fire is being investigated as an arson case. An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue, and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.

The evacuation orders were then expanded for homes north of Wilson Street, east of Sunset Avenue and west of Hathaway Street. The Oak Glen community in San Bernardino County was also placed under an evacuation order.

 

