Rivers are usually associated with giving life – this one takes it away

The Brahmaputra is a trans-boundary river which flows through Tibet, northeastern India, and Bangladesh - Mark Stratton

With every twist and turn of the Brahmaputra during a languorous 11-day cruise through the northeast Indian state of Assam, I am introduced to a nature and culture moulded by the river’s shapeshifting force. It is dry season. The monsoon rains are yet to fall. The river level is low, sandbanks protrude like ribs through the shallows and beyond every soft-eroding bend I am taken deeper into an India I have never experienced before. Here, one-horned rhinos thrive away from mass populations and Assamese beliefs and language are infused with the cultures of Tibet, Myanmar and Bhutan.

“Assam is not classic India,” says Sujan Chatterjee, our tour leader. “It is very green and receives few visitors. It’s for those wanting to see a different side to the typical Indian madhouse.”

We fly from Kolkata to Jorhat in Assam, south of the Brahmaputra river where the 24-berth Sukapha waits moored. Named after the first Assamese king of the Ahom Dynasty – which between 1228 and 1826 kept the Mughal expansion at bay – the boat inspires love at first sight. With three storeys, she has the deportment of a Mississippi paddleboat but the polished wooden décor is British-in-India yesteryear. My cabin is towards the stern, meaning Brahmaputra sunsets blaze through my window throughout our westward progress.

From the outset, the river holds us in its thrall and dictates our course. It is sometimes so wide and bifurcated into sandy channels that it is impossible to tell where the true riverbanks lie. My disorientation isn’t eased by a ­silvery sky matching the colour of the river that merges into a blinding white infinity. The captain maintains a constant vigil, manoeuvring through the ever-changing char (islands) and flat-topped chapori (sandbanks).

one-horned rhino - Mark Stratton

“Indians associate rivers with ­giving life, so Brahmaputra is a bit unusual as it takes lives and land away, so must be treated with respect,” says Sujan. “The sandy channels shift constantly, so one minute you can find yourself in 100ft-deep waters, the next 6ft deep.” On our second afternoon we bottom out on a submerged buttery-soft sandbar but a little side-to-side wiggling sets Sukapha free.

Story continues

The theme of our 230-mile voyage is nature, so I join my fellow passengers on the upper deck, ostensibly looking for birds. Our ornithologist, Imran Ali, possesses a rather whimsical, staccato way of alerting us to each avian treat. All would be calm, as we sipped Assam tea from bone china cups in our ­raffia armchairs and sheltered from the soporific heat, until he ­bellowed “Ruby-cheeked sunbird!” or “Orange-bellied leafbird!”, initiating a startled scramble for binoculars to get a better view.

Fellow passenger Keith, a square-dancer from Milford-on-Sea, tells me he has seen 2,600 species throughout his life’s travels. By day four, defying the laws of diminishing returns, he had added another 51. And Keith certainly fills his boots after a day’s sailing downriver to Neamati Ghat where emerald-green wetland and farmland conflate, thus pigs, goats and chickens mingle with tweetstorms of pelicans, geese and storks. Idle buffaloes lounge in hyacinth Jacuzzis where women wielding woven platters winnow out small silvery fish. This land will be periodically submerged during the rains from May to October, and the villagers forced to seek higher ground.

On other occasions, we take our tender ashore for excursions into a cultural landscape impacted by the Brahmaputra’s capacity to rearrange and destroy.

Boat - Mark Stratton

I imagined that the world’s largest midriver island might be on the Amazon. In fact, it is Majuli Island: 50 miles long and home to a 15th-century Hindu subsect unique to Assam, the neo-Vaishnavites, followers of Krishna, an avatar of Vishnu. Their Satra (monasteries) are renowned for their devotional expression through dance, song and music, yet are under threat. “They are being swept away as Majuli loses land to erosion,” says Kirti Kamal-Sarma, our onboard cultural guide.

I could do with the monks’ energetic devotional expression when visiting the 17th-century Sri Sri Uttar Satra, when an onboard lunch of mild yet fragrant Assamese curries and sweet pistachio kulfi leaves me floating below the waterline. On a marble-floored courtyard, the monks perform a bhaona, a trance-like presentation that focuses the mind on prayer. With mesmerising choreography, they beat their jackfruit-­wood drums, dance, and sing a series of devotional prayers.

Monks in a monastery - Mark Stratton

But they are Johnny-come-latelies compared with the Mishing, one of Assam’s Tibetan-Burmese language groups. Centuries before the musical monks began shaking their stuff, the Mishing, fleeing lawlessness, arrived here from faraway lands.

Called the “people of the soil”, because of their agricultural prowess, they cheerily welcome our binocular-wielding influx, although a few heads turn when Imran roars “Pied starling”. In a bucolic riverbank settlement of bamboo-walled huts, their vegetable gardens are fecund from the rich river silt. They celebrate a pagan harvest festival called Ali Aye Ligang (seed, fruit, sowing) with animal sacrifice – old beliefs imported from Himalayan lands known as Donyi Polo, worshipping the sun and moon. “In summer’s floods they pack up their boats and float for days until the water recedes,” says Kirti.

A woman from Gorubandha with a bunch of coriander - Mark Stratton

I wonder how they fared during the last extensive Brahmaputra flood in 2020, when Kaziranga National Park made the news. “Yes, 2020 was a bad flood,” says Sujan. “Kaziranga floods yearly but back then 90 per cent of the park was affected and many animals died.” The park lies two days further downriver and receives few visitors by comparison with the likes of Corbett or Ranthambore, yet it is India’s biodiversity apogee and the global stronghold of greater one-horned rhinos.

Approaching it by river is a gloriously stealthy way to catch wildlife unaware as we sashay from port to starboard and back again to avoid the sandbars. There are wild buffalo with huge crescentic horns, frolicking otters, swamp deer, jackals, and soft-shelled turtles. I almost spill my tea when Imran hollers “Ganesh!” at a solitary male wild Asian elephant with a single long tusk studying us from the riverbank. Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Shiva, is similarly depicted with a solitary tusk.

black-billed roller - Mark Stratton

Kaziranga proves to be the highlight of the voyage and we moor for three nights at Biswanath to take safari drives into its mosaic of jungle, tall elephant grass plains, and wetland. The park’s creation was down to a fortuitous intervention by Baroness Curzon, the wife of the British viceroy in 1904. She came to see rhinos, only to discover that they had been blasted out by gun-toting colonials, leaving only about 12.

With a word in the viceroy’s ear, a forest reserve was created to ­protect them. The rhinos’ travails didn’t end here, however. “Poaching them for their horn was serious,” says Sujan. “In 2012-13, over a hundred were shot but anti-poaching patrols have strengthened and it has become an Indian ­conservation success story. Last year, none were killed. It is India’s most heavily protected park. The rangers shoot first and ask questions later; that is why we now have 2,600 rhinos.”

In addition to 60 per cent of the world’s remaining one-horned rhinos, Kaziranga boasts 121 tigers and Asia’s largest concentration of buffaloes. We see the rhinos beyond the park’s Western Ridge Gate during the first of four fabulous safaris. If I had anticipated the challenges of Baroness Curzon in finding them, I was mistaken. Immediately upon entering, I count three dozen of them – grey, one-horned, and slightly heavier than African rhinos, weighing up to six tonnes. Folds in their skin create curiously square patterns, lending the impression that they have visited a panel-beater for upgraded armour. In truth, they don’t do a lot apart from graze constantly.

Further safari days yield a sleeping tiger on a riverbank, trees of rose-ringed parakeets chattering away, and two small elephant herds, one with a tiny week-old calf. Then a true miracle arrives in the form of fishing cats, beefed-up versions of domestic tabbies, which are nocturnal. “Sightings of them are rarer than tigers,” says Sujan.

Elephant - Mark Stratton

Our voyage ends several days later in Guwahati, Assam’s largest city. Before we reluctantly disembark, our chef prepares a barbecue of tandoor oven-baked kebabs and naan breads on a sandbar, and we call by a riverside village of Hindu migrants originating from East Bengal, now Bangladesh, from where they fled between 1947 and 1971. Their soil is rich, and their boats are ready to float out the floods. Offshore, Sukapha is wedged again on a submerged sandbank.

The river flows onward towards the Bay of Bengal, braiding, creating, and destroying, yet through ever more ­populous landscapes. Our final bird tally is 214 species, and Keith has notched up another eight. Imran concludes the reckoning in the Bengali village. “Jungle babbler!” he thunders.

Had he shouted pterodactyl, I might actually have looked skywards just to be sure. In the shifting reaches of Assam’s great Brahmaputra river, everything seems possible.

Essentials

Mark Stratton was a guest of Naturetrek (01962 733051; naturetrek.co.uk), which offers a 14-day trip to Assam from £3,995 full board, with flights. The itinerary features an 11-day wildlife cruise down the Brahmaputra, including a visit to Kaziranga. Next tour departs April 16 2024.

The new Indian e-visa costs £25, and Mark used Visa Genie (visagenie.co.uk) to process the paperwork.