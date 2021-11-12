This riverfront mansion for sale in Biloxi has 2 master suites, a swim-up bar and more

A luxurious home situated on a bed along the Tchoutacabouffa River in Biloxi is on the market for $2.6 million.

The Zillow real estate listing describes all the extras that make this 7,159 square foot home on Courtney Lane in Biloxi a standout for entertaining.

An espresso machine in the kitchen, three ice makers, three sub-zero refrigerators, a wine cooler and two beer taps, indoors and out, are just the start.

A swim-up bar and grill, along with a pool house, will make guests want stay awhile.

The home, built in 2016, makes the most of its waterfront setting. It’s got a boat dock and two stories of porches overlooking the bend in the river and the infinity swimming pool with a waterfall and spa.

The nearly one acre property is at Lauren Falls, in the Biloxi School District.

Interior pictures of the 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home show an entry foyer with a grand staircase. The iron banister continues across the second floor balcony.

The upstairs game room is stocked with a bar, a large wine cooler and beer tap and boasts a wall of windows looking toward the river.

The owners can choose from two master suites, both with chandeliers and soaking tubs. The first floor master has a walk-through shower, a built-in television and a huge walk in closet. A second bedroom suite is on the second floor, along with two additional guest rooms with private baths.

The kitchen that is open to the living area and the views has a center island, high-end Wolf appliances and a pantry complete with lots of cabinets and a built in freezer.

The extras don’t end there. A full dog bath is conveniently located in the oversized laundry space and the property has a 3-car garage.

With all the upscale amenities, the listing price of the home for sale is $363 per square foot.