Riverford CEO Guy Singh-Watson: ‘This country won’t run without the rich paying more of their share’

Singh-Watson has emulated the John Lewis business model by making all his staff shareholders in the company - Jay Williams for The Telegraph

“The millionaire who wants to pay more tax” is how one headline described Guy Singh-Watson this week, after the founder of Riverford Organic Farmers, whose annual turnover has topped £100 million, invited the Prime Minister to hit those like him (with more than £10 million) with a new wealth tax. He also demanded that Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty join him in paying the new tax so as to raise an estimated £50 billion for the hard-pressed public finances.

In his scruffy T-shirt Singh-Watson, whose company delivers its boxes of seasonal and sustainable organic vegetables from courgettes to cardoons to 65,000 homes around the country every week, certainly doesn’t dress like a millionaire. When we speak over Zoom he looks as though he has just walked in from working in the fields, but then the 63-year-old is, in his own words, an unrepentant “Birkenstock-wearing hippie”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When I quote the headline to him, he grimaces. “That does slightly get my hackles up, to be honest. I’d prefer to be known as the millionaire who wants all millionaires to pay more tax. I don’t want it to be an act of charity, but an obligation, as all tax should be.”

He is one of a group of around 40 other wealthy figures who have given a public endorsement to the tax proposals being put forward by a group called Patriotic Millionaires UK. Others members include Ian Gregg of the eponymous bakery chain, James Perry, founder of Cook, the frozen food company, and Dale Vince of green energy firm, Ecotricity, who was promoting the wealth tax on the BBC’s Question Time this week (as well as defending his support for Just Stop Oil).

“Patriotic Millionaires [it is based on a similarly-minded American lobbying group] is quite a controversial name, I suppose,” concedes Singh-Watson. “It always slightly sticks in my throat as I say it because it makes me think of Patronising Millionaires UK.

Singh-Watson with the Riverford team - Jay Williams for The Telegraph

“If it makes people sit up, maybe it is not a bad time to do that. It invites a debate about what it means to be patriotic. I would say that people who go to any length to avoid paying tax are not very patriotic.”

Singh-Watson freely acknowledges that he is someone who likes to be provocative and challenging. “Since I started Riverford up in 1986, it has been challenging the conventional ways of producing and distributing food, and of farming.” That is now being extended to embrace our tax system.

Among other proposals he and his fellow millionaires are making is levying income tax on all income, whether earned or unearned (currently the latter attracts lower rates of capital gains tax), closing tax loopholes, and removing the tax-free threshold on inheritance. “In the long run, I don’t think this country is going to run without the rich paying more of their share, related to their assets and not just their income. Otherwise society will break down.”

This is not, as some have suggested, just another case of grandstanding by a Champagne socialist. Singh-Watson lives the values he preaches.

In May, Riverford became 100 per cent owned by its 1,000 or so staff after its founder, influenced by the John Lewis partnership model, sold the remaining 23 per cent of the Riverford shares he held to them for £9.8 million. The initial 74 per cent, valued by accountants at upwards of £22 million, was sold to them in 2018 for £6 million.

Story continues

Singh-Watson will take the £9.8 million payment over five years and has handed over full control to a trust on behalf of its staff, who each receive an annual profit share and participate as co-owners in the running of the business.

“I was thinking about setting up a charitable trust and putting the money raised into that to avoid paying tax,” Singh-Watson explains, “and it was really as a result of speaking to PMUK, that I was convinced that I should just pay my tax.” Paying more, he hopes, will enable him to “enjoy my wealth without feeling guilty that there are people who can’t afford to feed their children before they go to school”.

It is not, he is keen to make plain, that he is suggesting the very rich pay more tax as an alternative to giving money to charitable causes. They can afford to do both.

“We’ve been supporting the local school” – he lives with his second wife, Geetie 53, an award-winning restaurateur, at Buckfastleigh in south Devon where he grew up – “which was going to have to close its design and technology facility because it didn’t have the funding.” And there has been money too for the [comprehensive] school in nearby Totnes that he went to, as did his five children, all now in their 20s, four from his first marriage and one with Geetie.

“It was having to sell off its playing fields because they are not adequately funded. Schools shouldn’t be reliant on people like me to provide basic facilities.”

His argument isn’t just a practical one – that the state needs more tax revenue to better fund all schools. He talks too and without embarrassment about morality. “In most people’s terms of morality, putting your money in an offshore trust may be legal but it is immoral.”

Any hint of a moral crusade usually prompts a backlash and in pragmatic economic terms, some economists have questioned the net effect of his proposals on a wealth tax. Putting up taxes on the very rich, they suggest, only ever causes them to redouble their efforts at tax avoidance.

“It is up to the Government and HMRC to design a system that makes that more difficult. There are things we can do to make it less easy to offshore your wealth. I’m sure a small minority [of people with more than £10 million] will move abroad and good riddance to you, I would say, but the majority will stay because they like what Britain has to offer, and a few of them may even feel some sort of patriotic desire to support the society that has supported them. We are not all motivated by greed and self-interest.”

Singh-Watson’s latest venture is around eco-agriculture - Jay Williams for The Telegraph

Singh-Watson attributes his values to his parents, Gillian and John, tenant farmers who ran Riverford Farm from the 1950s. “Dad was a fallen aristocrat on the way down and Mum was solidly middle class.”

Both had been involved in war – she drove an ambulance, and he was in the Army. “They believed the fight had been to create a world fit for heroes. So, they were proud of the welfare state, the NHS and taught us the importance of positive social change.”

The youngest of five, he was working on the family farm “as soon as I could pull on a pair of wellies”. After university and a brief, unhappy spell as a management consultant, he returned home, started growing vegetables on a small plot on the family farm, selling them to locals and delivering them in an old Citroen CV. In 1986 Riverford Organics was born.

Today Riverford works with farmers around the country who share its organic, sustainable values to fill the veg boxes. After seeing a spike in demand during lockdown – “along with all other home-delivery companies” – tougher times have followed as demand dropped once people were free to go out again, and now with the cost of living crisis. At between £14.75 and £26.15, Riverford’s boxes are, for many, a luxury item.

“I’m not going to pretend our veg is cheap. To produce food in the right way is not cheap,” he says.

Does it worry him that what he produces is out of the reach of people on low income? “Of course it does, and when I sold the last tranche of Riverford I left £1 million in the business to spend on trying to find a way to get good quality food to people on lower incomes. We are not going to solve that on our own but we will pioneer some routes.”

He remains involved in the business. The shared ownership approach is working, he reports, perhaps better than at John Lewis, which is currently looking at diluting it – the result of “bad decisions and losing their edge” Singh-Watson diagnoses.

The rest of the time, he is back being a farmer. His latest venture is around eco-agriculture, planting hazelnut, walnut and chestnut trees in meadows where cattle and sheep graze as a way of promoting biodiversity.

And what will he do with the money he has accumulated, given that neither Sunak nor Keir Starmer has picked up the phone to invite him to brief them on raising taxes? Will his children inherit it or will he follow the model of Anita Roddick and Bill Gates and leave them to make their own way in the world?

“When does the support that most people would expect a good parent to provide become nepotism and not a good thing? I have helped two of my children to buy a house and have offered the other three when the time comes.”

Two of them, he explains, are teachers on modest incomes. “I like what they are doing with their lives, so I support them. It is a privilege I feel uncomfortable with and they feel uncomfortable with. I’d love to live in a world where houses weren’t so ridiculously expensive that teachers can’t afford to buy them.”

He isn’t, he insists in response to those who label him an idealist. “Capitalism can be fantastic in terms of innovation and getting flows of capital to new ideas, and to freaks on the fringes like me. But I like the Scandinavian sort with a longer term and a social contract that means you don’t rip people off.”