Riverdale's Madchen Amick says co-star won't return for season 7

Riverdale star Madchen Amick has revealed that former co-star Skeet Ulrich will not be returning for the seventh and final season of the show.

Ulrich played Forsythe Pendleton (FP) Jones II on the CW series before departing in the fifth season, with his character having a son with Amick’s Alice Cooper after a relationship during high school.

In an interview with Decider, Amick revealed that Ulrich was asked to return to the show for its final run of episodes, but an arrangement couldn’t be worked out.

“We have to close the book on that. He was invited back… But then it fell through,” she revealed. “I don’t know the particulars on it. But he ended up not coming on board. We were sort of hoping that everybody would come through.

“I think [creator] Roberto’s [Aguirre-Sacasa] intention was to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to [Ulrich’s] character, but it didn’t happen. So you know, Falice fans are left wanting something that just never happened,” she added.

The seventh season, which is due to conclude on August 23, has seen the cast transported back to the 1950s, with Aguirre-Sacasa recently explaining the decision to change the time period.

“By going back to the '50s though, it allowed us to go back to high school without retreading what we'd done in the first four seasons of Riverdale,” he exclusively told Digital Spy. “There's no decade that represents more of a nostalgic utopia. The greatest decade in American history, the most prosperous, everyone was so happy.

“Ideas of institutions like marriage and family were at the forefront. Taking this direction allowed us to implode and subvert all of those assumptions and get to the darker truths about the 1950s, which also speaks to our series,” he added.

Riverdale airs on The CW in the US and will end with season 7. In the UK, you can stream via Netflix.

