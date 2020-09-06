‘Riverdale’ Star Mädchen Amick Teases Season 5 With Virtual Table Read

Riverdale season five is finally underway as cast members gather for the first table since the COVID-19 pandemic shut production down in March. Production came to a halt as the cast and crew were in the middle of filming the fourth season.

“Our #riverdale first table read selfie tradition is a lil different this year,” star Mädchen Amick said in an Instagram post. “Grateful & excited to be back and can’t wait to squeeze these faces in person!!!!”

Amick teased the first table read for the new season on Saturday, posting a picture herself and fellow cast mates in a virtual meeting. In the Zoom table read with Amick are Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Madelaine Petsch.

Though just a teaser at what’s to come for the next season, Amick’s post is some evidence that the newest Riverdale adventures are underway. Warner Bros. TV revealed that it was eying late August to restart production for its Vancouver-based series, Riverdale included. The studio’s move comes after British Columbia officials set COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure TV and film production can restart safely.

According to the measures outlined, stars must self-isolate for two weeks before filming, cast and crew must maintain a proper social distance from each other and PPE must be worn when other preventative steps are not possible.

Additional WBTV shows that were also set to restart production in late August were The Flash, Supernatural, Charmed and Superman and Lois.

