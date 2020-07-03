Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene Canceled After One Season

Katy Keene, the Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale in the titular role, has been canceled after one season on the CW.

The studio behind Katy Keene, Warner Bros., is seeking other options for keeping the show going on a different network or streaming service, Deadline reports.

The series followed aspiring fashion designer Katy (Hale) as she navigates her career and her relationship with her longtime wrestler boyfriend, supporting her friends and roommates along the way. One of those roommates is Riverdale’s Josie (Ashleigh Murray), who comes to New York City to pursue a career in music.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aside from one familiar face and the occasional Riverdale callback, Katy Keene didn’t rely much on its CW counterpart — or Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which hails from the same Archie universe and creator.

RELATED: Lucy Hale Promises Katy Keene Won't Be as Dark as Riverdale or Sabrina: 'It Stands Alone'

Hale shared her thoughts on the cancellation in a teary video posted to Instagram Thursday evening, noting that she was “confused” about the decision to cancel the show, but that playing Katy was “the role of a lifetime.”

“I’ve had to do this a couple times just cause I was a blubbering mess and y’all don’t want to see that,” she began. “So I’ve kinda struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this, or if I shouldn’t say anything. Nothing felt right… Nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it. Truly one of the highlights of my life, like just such a joy from top to bottom.”

She continued, “We did not get picked up for a second season, which happens. It's happened a few times to me and each time it's just heartbreaking. It’s a job that has broken my heart numerous times. This is a bad one.”

Story continues

RELATED: Why Baker and the Beauty's Nathalie Kelley Thinks ABC's Decision to Cancel Series Is 'Especially Sad'

Hale went on to thank to cast and crew as well as co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi.

“I cannot stress how amazing you are,” the former Pretty Little Liars star said. “All the time, no matter what you’ve just been there for me and you’ve supported everything I’ve done.”

“The show is not coming back and that sucks but I’ll hold my head high and who knows what i'll do next,” Hale concluded.

Aguirre-Sacasa also commented on the cancellation to Instagram, posting a cast photo from the show’s first table read.

“From the first #katykeene table read,” he wrote in the caption. “It seems like a dream. So proud of this show and the beautiful souls who came together to make it.💔”