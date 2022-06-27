Riverdale recap: Percival kills more than one beloved Riverdale resident

Samantha Highfill
·4 min read

Just when you thought things couldn't get any weirder in Riverdale, we're doing Biblical plagues! And as Percival attacks Riverdale with frogs, swarming flies, lice, and such, Toni and Fangs decide to have their wedding, like, right now. Because there's nothing like a plague to get people in the mood for a wedding!

After Toni asks Veronica to plan said wedding, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins questioning her life. She used to run Wall Street — now, she's living in Riverdale with no social life and no lover! According to her, she has "nothing," which I think is particularly rude to her best friend Betty (Lili Reinhart), but whatever. For now — and pretty much this entire episode — all Veronica can think about is how she doesn't have a date for this wedding.

As the water runs red in Riverdale, Percival tells Archie (KJ Apa) to call off the strike. But seeing as how red is obviously Archie's favorite color, he holds his ground. Instead, Cheryl suggests they kill Percival.

Speaking of Cheryl, Toni asks her ex to officiate her wedding in what might just be the cruelest move Toni has EVER made. Everyone can see Cheryl still loves you and you're now going to make her marry you off to SOMEONE ELSE?!

While Percival rots some food with his latest spell, Cheryl and Heather work together to try and, quite literally, burn him alive. But when he casts a counter spell to their attack, it's Nana Rose who suffers. As if Cheryl isn't already having a bad enough day, she gets to watch Nana Rose catch fire. But somehow, the woman doesn't die! At least not yet...

Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical” -- Image Number: RVD618a_0557r -- Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical” -- Image Number: RVD618a_0557r -- Pictured: Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Michael Courtney/The CW Camila Mendes as Veronica on 'Riverdale'

Meanwhile, at the rehearsal dinner, Veronica does potentially one of the rudest things she's ever done — and she ordered a hit on her own father. Still hung up on her personal situation, she sings "The Ladies Who Lunch" and, essentially, makes the rehearsal all about her. Even Betty and Archie are stunned.

Thankfully, Toni got all of the cruelty out of her system earlier, so she doesn't seem to mind, but Betty does talk to Veronica and reminds her that SHE'S HER BEST FRIEND. Apparently, Veronica forgot that she's still in Riverdale because she loves her friends (and also because there are literal plagues happening that she needs to help with).

The gang figures out a new plan: Use Kevin as an inside man and get him to steal Percival's little black notebook. Spoiler alert: That doesn't work. But Kevin does get some interesting intel: When Percival receives a particular stockade, Heather gets an idea. If they can trap Percival in the stockade, it will render him powerless.

So, while Archie works on the railway alone carrying ridiculously large beams — all of his workers are currently covered in boils — the gang heads over to trap Percival. And their plan works! Percival is successfully in the stockade and locked in Veronica's vault by wedding time! Although, someone might want to tell Archie because he's still carrying around those beams long after Percival is powerless.

And that brings us to the wedding, which Cheryl is shockingly underdressed for?! Cheryl spends every moment of her life being absurdly overdressed, and yet she seems to be one of the only people in pants and a leather jacket? I know it's her Serpent jacket, but still.

Regardless, she marries Toni and Fangs and then everyone hits the dance floor as Kevin, who was barely invited to this wedding in the first place, is apparently promoted to wedding singer in a matter of minutes.

But Percival isn't done yet. After his beloved grasshoppers show up and chew through the stockade, he heads right over to Nana Rose to enact the final plague: Death of the first borns. He kills Nana Rose in her bed, which sets things in motion. At the wedding, Archie is the first to collapse. Then Toni and Fangs and every other first born — aside from baby Anthony — in attendance. They all die. But thankfully, Heather knows a necromancer... named Sabrina. (We know her too Heather, don't feel too cool.)

Oh, and I should probably mention that Veronica is still hung up on Archie, to the point where she asks Tabitha if Varchie or Barchie is endgame. Honestly, someone get that girl a date!

While all of this is going on, Jughead is unknowingly writing about Rivervale in the bunker, having his stories stolen by La Llorona and, eventually, coming face to face with... himself. But before Rivervale's Jug can say anything, our Jug collapses from the plague.

So yeah, it's absolute chaos up in here. For now, let's just hope Sabrina has a better grasp on this necromancy thing than the last time she tried it.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Westworld’ Recap: 5 Things to Remember Going Into Season 4

    A quick refresher before the epic new season begins

  • Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Spring 2023

    For his first post-pandemic show in Paris, the Japanese designer offered trompe-l'oeil outfits that were as easy as they were witty.

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in Angels' 5-0 win over KC

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings — on a w

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Vancouver Canucks hire former Panthers GM Dale Tallon as pro scout, senior adviser

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have hired former Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon as a professional scout and senior adviser. The move comes nearly two years after the NHL received an anonymous report in August 2020 that Tallon had used racially derogatory language in the Toronto playoff bubble, and that he had openly made racial, religious and ethnic comments in the past. The league hired Seyfarth Shaw LLP to look into the matter and said in October 2020 th

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon