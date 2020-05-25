Riverdale 's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split Again, Source Says

The real-life "Bughead" has split again, according to a source.

A source tells PEOPLE that Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are broken up. According to the source, they tend to be on and off but are currently not together.

Reps for Reinhart and Sprouse, who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW's soapy twist on the Archie comics, have not commented.

The split comes after Sprouse, 27, posted an open letter to his followers on his Instagram Story in April in which he told fans he would not "tolerate" negative comments. Though he didn't specify what he was referring to, the note came amid speculation about his relationship with Reinhart on social media, with some alleging the actor had cheated on her.

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he wrote. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle. So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump a—."

Around the same time, Reinhart, 23, also spoke out against "toxic" social media users.

The couple previously split last summer. An insider told PEOPLE at the time that "their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed," adding that the two were "trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible."

Days later, however, they appeared together on a joint cover of W magazine, each posting the image on Instagram alongside captions that mocked media coverage of their split and seemed to insist they were still together.

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—," Reinhart captioned her post, while Sprouse wrote, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

During their separate interviews, which took place two months before the apparent breakup, Reinhart briefly alluded to the possibility of a split, admitting it would make working together complicated.

"If and when we break up on the show, I don't know," she told the magazine. "It's weird being with an actor. You deal with s— no one has to deal with."

The costars first sparked romance rumors in 2017, when Sprouse shared a dreamy photo he took of Reinhart lounging in a flower field on Instagram. But they remained tight-lipped about the relationship, with Sprouse explaining the decision to PEOPLE at the time, noting that publicly addressing it would only invite more speculation.

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he said. “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

By May 2018, they confirmed they were an item when they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet of the Met Gala.

Despite regularly stepping out together and posting about each other on social media, they have remained notoriously private about the relationship over the years.

“It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘You don’t know anything about us,'” Reinhart told Teen Vogue in October 2018. “It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”