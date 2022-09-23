Riverdale Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering His Mother

Matt Bagwell
·3 min read

Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murdering his mother, Barbara Waite, in 2020.

The 24-year-old actor, who played Jeffery Augustine in the US teen drama, was sentenced on Wednesday at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Grantham, who also starred in Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after initially being charged with first-degree murder.

He will not be eligible for parole for 14 years, Canada’s CBC reports.

He shot his mother in the back of the head as she played the piano in their home in Squamish, north of Vancouver on 31 March 2020.

Ryan Grantham played Jeffery Augustine in Riverdale (Photo: Netflix)
Ryan Grantham played Jeffery Augustine in Riverdale (Photo: Netflix)

Ryan Grantham played Jeffery Augustine in Riverdale (Photo: Netflix)

Justice Kathleen Ker said statements from the victim’s loved ones, such as Grantham’s sister, showed the “life-shattering” impact of the tragedy. She added that the actor’s “saving grace” was that he was aware enough of what he did and he didn’t go on a spree.

Speaking about Grantham’s mental health issues, the judge noted that he had been having difficulties weeks before he murdered his mother.

Ker added that he is getting psychiatric treatment while in jail and appears to be showing improvement.

The actor’s lawyer Chris Johnson said, according to CTV, that Grantham is not shocked at the sentencing.

The court heard that Grantham had rehearsed the murder and also filmed a four-minute confession video afterwards.

After killing his mother, Grantham allegedly planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He loaded his car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a map with directions to Rideau Cottage, where Trudeau lived with his family, CBC reported at the time.

Grantham never made it to Trudeau’s residence, and instead went to Vancouver police headquarters to turn himself in, confessing to killing his mother.

Ryan Grantham pictured in 2013. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Chin via Getty Images)
Ryan Grantham pictured in 2013. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Chin via Getty Images)

Ryan Grantham pictured in 2013. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Chin via Getty Images)

Prosecutors referenced psychiatric reports that agreed Grantham was ‘going through an intense period of clinical depression’ and was experiencing urges to commit violence and kill himself.

At a previous hearing, Grantham apologised for his actions in a statement and said he had “no excuse”, calling his mother a “caring and compassionate” woman.

“I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse,” he said. “It hurts me to think about how badly I’ve wasted my life.

“In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry.”

Grantham also appeared in iZombie, Supernatural and The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus.

Help and support:

  • Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.

  • Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

  • CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.

  • The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

  • Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays vs. Rays Highlights

    Wander Franco drove in three runs on two hits and Garrett Cleavinger fanned four in the Rays' 10-5 win over the Blue Jays

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Canada's best competing right alongside local Fredericton curlers

    The biggest names in Canadian curling are in Fredericton this week. And they're playing right alongside some local legends. The PointsBet Invitational kicked off Wednesday afternoon at Willi O'Ree Place with the top men's and women's players. They include second-ranked Tracy Fleury of Ontario, fourth-ranked Kerri Einarson from Manitoba and Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador, who is number one in the world. For the next five days, 16 men's and 16 women's teams will play each other in a sing

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Drake Batherson says only that he's co-operating with 2018 world juniors investigations

    Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson says he's co-operating with investigations into an alleged sexual assault involving unnamed players on Hockey Canada's 2018 junior team, which he was a part of, but he would not comment on further questions about the topic. "I've been co-operating with the ongoing investigations. Out of respect for the person involved, I'm not going to be making a comment on it now or in the future," Batherson said Thursday at Senators training camp. That was the first que

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. “Baseball’s weird. I saw a score tonight that was a little different.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They