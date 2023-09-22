River Swarbourn: Environment Agency investigates bank work

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said the damage would take years to undo

Damage to a river bank in Staffordshire that saw mature trees and vegetation ripped away is being investigated by the Environment Agency.

A stretch of the River Swarbourn near Yoxall was previously inhabited with white-claw crayfish and willow trees, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said.

It added that the "illegal and unconsented destruction" would take years to undo.

The area will be analysed to find ways to reverse the environmental damage.

"I've not seen anything on this scale in terms of environmental vandalism during my career," the wildlife trust's river restoration manager Mick Mott said.

"This has caused jeopardy to a number of wildlife species, including protected white-clawed crayfish, otter, bats, birds, brown trout and bullhead fish," he added.

Contractors were requested to stop "unpermitted work" so an investigation could take place, the Environment Agency said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk