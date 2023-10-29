River species in England treble over past 30 years despite pollution and sewage scandals

Biodiversity recovery in rivers has been observed across the UK and Europe - Newsquest / SWNS

River species in England have been thriving over the past 30 years despite the scandal of raw sewage, scientists have found.

In one of the largest studies of its kind, experts at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) and Brunel University London discovered that the biodiversity of freshwater invertebrates across all regions and river types in England has been growing in recent decades.

One of the more significant findings was the recovery rates of those most susceptible to pollution.

The mayfly, stonefly and caddisfly trebled in species diversity, increasing from an average of three families, or sub-species, recorded at each site in 1989 to 10 families in 2018.

Overall, the average number of families of freshwater invertebrates found at each site increased from 15 to 25 (66 per cent) over the past 29 years.

However, the findings showed a significant drop in growth in 2003, with subsequent growth significantly slower than in previous years.

There has been growing concern for UK wildlife with the its rivers among the most highly exposed to sewage in Europe.

The stonefly has trebled in species diversity over the past 29 years - John Burnham/Alamy

In September, the Office for Environmental Protection identified possible breaches of environmental law by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Environment Agency and Ofwat over the regulation of combined sewer overflows.

That same month, State of Nature published its findings that the UK had experienced a significant loss of biodiversity and is was one of the most “nature-depleted” counties in the world.

But despite the sewage scandals and the slowing rate of growth, English rivers have reached the ecological standard for populations to thrive.

Prof Andrew Johnson, the principal scientific officer at UKCEH and one of the authors of the study, said: “Long-term monitoring has shown us a dramatic improvement in the biodiversity of freshwater invertebrates over the past 30 years across all river types at the national scale.

Driven by EU policies

“Similar trends are also observed across Europe and in the decades during which changes in legislation around water treatments and restoration projects have been introduced driven by EU policies.

“This suggests that water quality improvements have been effective at allowing freshwater biodiversity to recover.

“It suggests that water quality improvements, consistent with legislation around wastewater treatments and associated restoration projects, have been effective.

“The implication is that given good legislation, resources and regulation, we can reverse biodiversity decline.

“We now need to understand more about the role chemical changes or conservation measures have had in achieving this recovery, and to what degree current levels of pollution affect wildlife in relation to other issues.”

The study was published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.