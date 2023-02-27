River Severn pollution to be discussed

The meeting at Theatre Severn is expected to be attended by 250 people

A meeting is being held to discuss pollution in the River Severn after campaigners called for action.

It has been arranged by Shrewsbury Town Council and a number of environmental groups have been lined up to speak.

The town's MP Daniel Kawczyski and the former Undertones singer Feargal Sharkey, who is known for environmental campaigning, are among those invited.

Jane Asterley-Berry from campaign group Up Sewage Creek said she was pleased to see the authority taking the issue on.

"Today is the beginning of the council really getting a grip of the situation," she said.

Her group has called for an end to sewage being released into the river and said the government needs to get "a better grip of this situation than they have done already".

She is opposed to combined sewage overflows in towns like Shrewsbury, which convey sewage alongside rainwater and which are released into the river during heavy rainfall, to prevent them backing up.

The government has previously said combined sewer overflows "are a necessary part of the existing sewerage system, preventing sewage from flooding homes and businesses" and pledged in 2020 to closely monitor their use.

The meeting, on Monday night, will be held at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn, with 250 people due to attend and was called at the request of town councillor Kate Halliday, who was praised by Ms Asterley-Berry for taking a lead.

The town council said it would look at further steps that could be taken following the meeting.

