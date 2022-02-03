River Ridge students sent home after active shooter threat found to be untrue

River Ridge High School students were sent home about 11 a.m. after a report of an active shooter Thursday morning turned out to be a mere rumor, Lacey police and school officials determined.

District spokeswoman Cortny Martin. said parents with questions should contact the school.

Sometime Thursday morning a rumor emerged that there was an active shooter at the high school, Lacey police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

The school was placed in a modified lockdown, then the School Resource Officer, who is a Lacey police officer, and school officials investigated and determined there was no active shooter, she said.