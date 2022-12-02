River Oaks police investigate after 2 killed, 1 injured in crash with racing pickup truck

River Oaks police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and a teenage girl and critically injured a man Wednesday night on Texas 183.

The River Oaks Police Department responded to the accident about 9:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of River Oaks Boulevard (State Highway 183) and found Fort Worth police and firefighters trying to help, the department said in a news release.

A 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl died at the scene. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Keith Lake wrote in a Facebook post that his daughter, Madison Lake, and girlfriend, Cindy Griffin, died in the accident and Madison’s boyfriend, Bishop Kline, was injured. Lake said that police told him two pickup trucks were racing when one of them crashed into his girlfriend’s car.

“I lost these 2. Beautiful girls tonight, because of some teens wanting to race their trucks down the road, I lost my 17 yr old daughter and the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” Lake wrote.

The driver who hit their vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police asked that any video or tips related to the investigation be sent to Lt. Steve Nance at snance@riveroakspd.com or 817-626-1991 ext. 306.