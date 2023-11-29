River Eden deaths: Man praised for rescue bid

Jaden Doyle died weeks after being pulled from the River Eden

A man who risked his life to try to save three teenage friends from a river has been praised for his bravery.

Lewis Kirkpatrick, 15, died in the River Eden in Cumbria on 26 May. His friend Jaden Doyle, 14, was pulled from the water but died weeks later.

An inquest in Cockermouth heard how Luke Marwood went into the water and managed to save another teenager.

Coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw recorded verdicts of death by misadventure on the two boys.

A fourth teenager who was also in the river managed to escape unaided.

Lewis Kirkpatrick had been paddling in the River Eden with three friends

The inquest heard how members of the public spotted four boys paddling at the side of the river in the Rosehill area before they began to struggle.

One managed to get to safety and told Mr Marwood, who was having a picnic nearby with his family, that his friends needed help.

Mr Marwood got hold of two of the boys, the coroner said, but he "was almost pulled under the water himself" as the pair panicked.

In a written statement, Mr Marwood said: "I remember thinking I was going to drown and that my daughters and my partner were going to see me drown."

He had to let go of Jaden and bring the other boy to the river bank. Jaden was later pulled from the water.

He was flown to Newcastle's Royal Infirmary, but was eventually moved to Jigsaw Hospice in Carlisle where he died on 15 June.

Lewis' body was found after an 18-hour search.

Dr Shaw said he would be writing to the Royal Humane Society recommending Mr Marwood receive an award for his bravery.

Lewis Kirkpatrick's body was recovered after an 18-hour search

In a statement, Jaden's mother Melanie said her "whole world stopped" when she got the phone call telling her the boys had gone missing in the river.

"Jaden and Lewis were the best of friends," she said. "They had many trips out with each other's families.

"They grew up together and passed away together."

In a statement released after Lewis's death, his parents Paul and Nichola described him as "kind, caring and funny" with a "cheeky and infectious smile".

"Lewis was the baby of the family and his death has left a gaping hole that can never be filled," they said.

