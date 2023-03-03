River East-Transcona struggles to meet tough budget targets

The River East Transcona School Division plans to borrow money to cover one-time expenses, defer maintenance projects and increase the rate of permits for the public to use facilities on evenings and weekends next year.

Division leaders and trustees, who oversee the education of more than 17,900 public school students, released the details of their $224.7-million draft budget for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Throughout an hour-long presentation, officials repeatedly stressed the pressures they are facing due to ballooning enrolment and surging inflation, as well as the board’s absence of emergency savings after years of funding shortfalls.

“Our chartered accountants recommend to us that we have approximately four per cent of our budget in surplus. That would equal $9 million. Today, we sit at zero,” Rod Giesbrecht, chairman of the board’s finance committee, said during the virtual event.

The RETSD’s annual funding increased by less than one per cent in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23. This year, the sum amounts to a 6.6 per cent hike, but Giesbrecht said the board needed to receive an eight per cent increase to cover all expenses in 2023-24.

The trustee used the cost of purchasing a school bus, which has risen to $180,000 from $130,000 over the past 12 months, as one example of the challenges the board is up against.

Alongside rising fuel and utility prices, he indicated the number of students entering kindergarten with exceptional needs has doubled over the last six years and division schools have welcomed nearly 800 newcomer students since the summer.

Trustee Susan Olynik said the board will find savings by increasing the rate of school-use permits, deferring projects, including refinishing gymnasium floors, streamline dated technology and through vacancy management, attrition and restructuring.

The RETSD’s budget proposal includes $1 million in student services supports, slated to be spent on everything from clinicians to trauma training, and 14 new teacher hires.

The board would have liked to hire more staff, but underfunding in recent years has complicated matters, Olynik said.

Given the board’s surplus is non-existent, administrators are considering borrowing to cover one-time costs related to a new student information system, upgraded transportation software, security camera upgrades and technology so the division can run hybrid board meetings.

Secretary-treasurer Elise Downey said the annual payment for the loan will be included in the balanced budget and it will be paid back in five years.

Giesbrecht called the prospect of inadequate funding for 2024-25 a “bleak consideration,” and urged the province to update how it pays for K-12 schools before the next budget deliberations take place in 12 months.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press