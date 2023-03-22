River Dove: Thousands of trees planted to protect salmon

The River Dove has seen a return of salmon after hundreds of years of absence, the Trent Rivers Trust has said

More than 2,000 trees have been planted in Staffordshire in a bid to protect the local salmon population.

The saplings were embed along the River Dove, near Uttoxeter, as part of a project by the Trent Rivers Trust to help climate-proof the river habitat.

It is hoped the trees will reduce erosion and slow the flow of water.

Wild salmon stocks plummeted by 80% in 25 years, the Missing Salmon Alliance has said, with researchers predicting a stark the future for the species.

"The landscape is devoid of any established vegetation close to the river, said Ruth Needham, senior catchment manager at Trent Rivers Trust.

"Trees will provide vital cover for species, as well as, helping to stabilise the riverbank and adding woody material to the river over the longer term."

Woody material in the river causes changes to the flow, creating riffles, pools and slack areas of water, vital places important for the success of the early life stages for many different fish species, including salmon.

Last year, England recorded its joint hottest summer on record with outside temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Short-term, Salmon parr can survive in water temperatures of up to 29.5°C but over a prolonged period, this limit drops to 28°C, the trust has said.

