River Bluff High School classes go virtual amid COVID surge among staff in Lexington 1

Coronavirus among staff at River Bluff High School has caused in-person classes to be canceled, administrators said in an email to parents.

“Please know we did not make this decision lightly, as a shift in instructional model impacts all families,” read an email signed by Lexington 1 school district Superintendent Greg Little and and River Bluff Principal Jacob Smith. “We made this decision based on the school’s percentage of staff who are positive, symptomatic and quarantined.”

The school will have virtual classes on this schedule:

▪ Monday-Wednesday – Full day of e-learning

▪ Thursday – Half day of e-learning (Previously scheduled half day with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.)

▪ Friday – No school for students (Previously scheduled teacher workday)

▪ Monday, Jan. 17 – No school for students (Holiday)

River Bluff students are tentatively scheduled to return in person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Families can pick up no-cost student meals on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the bus loop.

The school also canceled all club, sports, activities and events from Jan. 10–13. Those will resume Jan. 14, the school said.

Last Wednesday, Little announced that more Lexington 1 employees are positive for COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, 146 employees in Lexington 1 are positive for COVID, Little said. The previous record number of COVID-positive employees was 86 in September, Little said.

“We also have staff out for other illnesses and caring for sick children,” Little said in a video. “This means that staffing is already an issue at some of our schools, and we are closely monitoring these staffing concerns daily.”