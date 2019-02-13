Rivalry Series 2019: Team USA claims one-goal victory in chippy opener

The USA-Canada rivalry in women's hockey almost always produces fireworks.

That was the case again Tuesday when the teams met in London, Ont., for the first of three "Rivalry Series" games. Team USA claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to a Hilary Knight goal late in the second period, but what the game lacked in offense it made up for in chippiness.

The tone was set early when Team USA's Megan Bozek and Team Canada's Halli Krzyzaniak got tangled up just inside the Canadian blue line, leading to an eventual scuffle in front of the net. Bozek was on the receiving end of some rough treatment from several Canadian players, with Krzyzaniak appearing to throw some punches at her opponent.

Both women were penalized.

bozek v canada in a spicy moment pic.twitter.com/PcQ51kcgDN — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) February 13, 2019

here's how the spiciness got started: bozek and krzyzaniak got mixed up and .... (they both ended up in the box) pic.twitter.com/OwoeFioPmz — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) February 13, 2019

The rest of the game was just as physical, albeit with fewer obvious hostilities. Knight eventually injected some scoring into the mix, pouncing on a rebound for the game's only goal near the end of the middle frame.

Hilary Knight (@LesCanadiennes) buries a loose puck to give @usahockey a 1-0 lead over @HC_Women with under two minutes to play in the 2nd period.



#RivalrySeries pic.twitter.com/uFbDsq5NXn



— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2019

Canada poured on the offense in the third period in a fruitless effort to get the equalizer, outshooting the Americans 12-2 over the final 20 minutes (33-21 overall), but the visitors were able to remain steadfast and secure the win.

The first game of the 2019 Rivalry Series between Team Canada and Team US was one hell of a game. There's no medal or trophy on the line, but these players want to secure spots on their respective rosters for the 2019 Women's Worlds and it showed. Intense 1-0 game. — Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 13, 2019

The teams head to Toronto on Thursday for their second of three meetings, before wrapping up the series in Detroit on Feb. 17.