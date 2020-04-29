Rivalry forever: Ohio State takes Michigan man Tom Brady's 'Let's go Bucs' and twists it around

Even in a pandemic, rivalries live on. Thank goodness.

Ohio State and Michigan are forever picking at each other, no matter the time of year or if everyone is cooped up in the house dealing with coronavirus restrictions. Brady, who played at Michigan, is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the Patriots.

The Buccaneers are commonly known as the “Bucs,” and Ohio State is known sometimes as the “Bucks.”

So when Brady cut a message for people to be safe, Ohio State had some fun with it on the Brutus Buckeye verified Twitter account (yes, that’s a thing).

A quick PSA from an old friend 😉#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/m6WfandwPU — Brutus Buckeye (@Brutus_Buckeye) April 29, 2020

Funny. Nobody at Michigan will appreciate it, but everyone else can get behind the pettiness.

Or, maybe Brady is just a big Giannis Antetokounmpo fan.

Tom Brady might not be happy with Ohio State's social media team. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

