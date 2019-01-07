Rival WHL coach reportedly canned after directing criticism at Canada's world junior coach

Tim Hunter’s decision-making at the world juniors was called into question by many, including fellow WHL coach Roman Vopat. (Getty)

If there’s a set of unwritten rules in the coaching world, lesser-known assistant Roman Vopat evidently missed the memo.

And for that he’s paying the piper.

While the club has not yet acknowledged the decision, the Kootenay Ice have apparently fired the former assistant coach after he directed aim over social media at 2019 Canadian world junior coach Tim Hunter, who plies his trade in the WHL as well as coach of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

His beef with Hunter includes but is not limited to:

Hunter’s decision to single out 17-year-old forward Alexis Lafreniere through the media while apparently enabling captain Max Comtois’ theatrics.

You know my problem I have with all this—he challenged 17year old on national tv, paper and social media about not performing but he doesn’t have the guts to call out his captain on diving all over the place 👎👎 https://t.co/3dvjyEr2E2 — Roman Vopat (@RomanVopat) January 1, 2019





Hunter sending Comtois — who was playing with a separated shoulder — over the boards to take the penalty shot for Canada in overtime in its quarterfinal loss to the Finland.

He isn’t the natural goal scorer like Glass,Leason,Frost or Tippett so put him in that situation was a bad move by Hunter — Roman Vopat (@RomanVopat) January 3, 2019





Hunter.

I feel for them but you don’t deserve a thing in sport -earn it!!!

Out coached!! — Roman Vopat (@RomanVopat) January 3, 2019





Vopat, a former NHLer who has represented the Czech Republic internationally and once played for Moose Jaw himself, was in his fifth season as an assistant coach in the WHL.

He leaves a Kootenay team labouring through an 8-27-6 start.

Still, that’s hardly an excuse to Tweet.

