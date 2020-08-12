From rival to running mate: What 'fearless fighter' Kamala Harris brings to Joe Biden's ticket

As a U.S. senator, Kamala Harris cemented her reputation as a tough questioner of Trump administration officials, her clashes with Attorney General William Barr and Brett Kavanaugh the stuff of Democratic legend.

Now progressives and moderates alike are hoping the California senator brings that same fire to the Democratic ticket – and an eventual debate with Mike Pence.

In choosing Harris as his running mate, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden called her "a fearless fighter for the little guy, one of the country's finest public servants."

Harris provides Biden several key attributes that could help him win the White House in November: political experience as a national candidate and holder of statewide office in the most populous state; a prosecutorial background to debate her rivals, and ability to generate enthusiasm as the first Black and Asian woman on a major-party ticket.

"Today is a spark of hope and a watershed moment for Black women and women of color," said Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, a group that urged Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate. "This is one step of a much larger fight for representation towards the multi-racial democracy have dreamed of, fought for, and bled for, for generations."

But Harris will also face a full-court press of negative framing from her Republican rivals. It started almost immediately after her name was announced Tuesday as Biden's Democratic running mate, with President Donald Trump posting a video on Twitter calling Harris a "phony" and highlighting her previous clash with the former vice president.

Still, Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said pundits tend to "vastly overstate" the value of a vice presidential candidate.

"A good running mate choice doesn’t gain you new voters. It prevents you from losing voters who are inclined to support you," Murray said. "Harris fits that bill."

Heading to the Nov. 3 election, here's what the Harris pick means for the Biden campaign:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) speaks during the hearing for Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4, 2018 in Washington. More

A history of tough questioning could be a benefit on debate stage

Ahead of announcing her presidential bid, Harris drew the spotlight during the 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct by California professor Christine Blasey Ford and fiercely denied the allegations. Trump said Tuesday that Harris was "nasty" in her questioning of Kavanaugh and he said she was disrespectful to Biden during the campaign.

"I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate," Trump said.

Her sharp retorts have cut both ways. During a June 2019 Democratic debate, Harris challenged Biden over his remarks about working with segregationist senators. She described herself as part of the second class to integrate her school as a child after mandatory school busing, which forced Biden to apologize for his earlier comments.

But Biden didn't hold a grudge. At a July 28 news conference, Biden held a note card full of points to make about Harris such as "talented" and a "great help to campaign."

Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) confer during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4, 2018 in Washington. More

Mom's advice: 'do something'

