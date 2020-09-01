Rival powers jockey for the lead in hypersonic aircraft

"I've spent my career on things flying fast," says Adam Dissel, who heads up the US operations of Reaction Engines.

This British company is building engines that can operate at dizzying speeds, under conditions that would melt existing jet engines.

The firm wants to reach hypersonic velocity, beyond five times the speed of sound, around 4,000mph (6,400km/h) or Mach 5.

The idea is to build a high-speed passenger transport by the 2030s. "It doesn't have to go at Mach 5. It can be Mach 4.5 which is easier physics," says Mr Dissel.

At those kinds of speeds you could fly from London to Sydney in four hours or Los Angeles to Tokyo in two hours.

However, most research into hypersonic flight is not for civil aviation. It originates from the military, where there's been a burst of activity in recent years.

'Zoo of systems'

James Acton is a UK physicist who works for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. Surveying the efforts of the US, China and Russia in hypersonic weapons he concludes that "there's a whole zoo of hypersonic systems on the drawing board".

Special materials that can withstand the extreme heat created around Mach 5, and a host of other technologies, are making hypersonic flight in the Earth's atmosphere possible.

Experiments in piloted hypersonic flight date back to America's X-15 rocket-plane of the 1960s. And Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) also re-enter the atmosphere at very high hypersonic speeds.

Now rival powers are striving to create weapons that can stay within the atmosphere, without needing to utilise the cooling properties of outer space, and that can be manoeuvred - unlike a static ICBM aimed at a city - towards a target that might be moving itself.

Carrier-killers

Military spending is driving the hypersonic push by the three big national players.

In a recent Pentagon media briefing Mike White, assistant director for hypersonics in the US military, talked about development being driven by "our great power competitors and their attempts to challenge our domain dominance".

Accuracy is a major challenge for these hypersonic missiles.

Mere possession of hypersonic missiles, dubbed "carrier-killers", might force US aircraft carriers to stay far from the Chinese coast in the mid-Pacific.

But hitting a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier travelling at 30 knots or more (35mph or 56km/h) requires fine adjustments to a missile's course that are tough to achieve at Mach 5.

The heat generated around a missile's skin creates a sheath of plasma, or gaseous matter, at hypersonic speeds.

This can block off signals received from external sources, such as communications satellites and can also blind internal targeting systems trying to see outwards to locate a moving object.

Plasma only builds up where the highest temperature is found.

A conical-shaped missile will have a uniform coating of plasma, but missiles that resemble sleek-winged darts may push that plasma screen away from surfaces that contain the most sensitive antennae.

Shark jaws

As if hypersonic flight isn't difficult enough, chemical dissociation adds to the problems.

At extreme speeds and temperatures this phenomenon causes oxygen molecules to break down.

This in turn complicates the chemical model that any air-breathing engine is based on.

