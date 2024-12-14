Rival boss labels Chelsea “extremely dangerous” and praises them for playing “incredible football”

Thomas Frank has labelled Chelsea as “extremely dangerous” ahead of Brentford’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues have made a brilliant start to the season and have exceeded many people’s expectations, with Enzo Maresca’s men currently second, just four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea have lost just two of their 15 league games this campaign and are looking to make it five league wins in a row and seven in all competitions.

Frank wary of dangerous Chelsea

Chelsea and Brentford are the two highest scorers in the league with 35 and 31 goals respectively, which means the chances of either side keeping a clean sheet are potentially slim.

The Blues don’t have a good record against Brentford and are winless in their five meetings with the Bees, whilst Frank’s side have won on their last three visits to Stamford Bridge.

Brentford are having a good season and are currently ninth, but they have only picked up one of their 23 points on the road, which should give Chelsea a confidence boost.

Chelsea have made a brilliant start to the season. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

Frank was linked with the Chelsea job in the summer and speaking ahead of the game he made it clear he was aware of the dangers the Blues pose.

“They are playing incredible football and are well-coached. [Enzo] Maresca has done a top job so far with his coaching staff and they look extremely dangerous,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“They have so many threats going forward and have top-quality players all over the pitch.

“I expect an unbelievably difficult game. They are massive favourites but, of course, we believe that we can compete against anyone and we believe we can win.”

Chelsea are a different prospect to previous seasons, but Brentford still pose a threat despite their poor away form with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in good form.

The Blues will be without the suspended Pedro Neto, whilst it’s unclear if Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk will be available, but otherwise Maresca has a full squad to pick from.