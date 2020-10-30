Ritu Phogat eyes hat-trick of wins with brute strength and an Afghan trailblazer in her corner

New Delhi: Ending days of nervous anticipation and hoping to display her professed striking ability, India's Ritu Phogat will fight Cambodia's Nou Srey Pov at One: Inside the Matrix in Singapore today. This will be the third professional MMA bout for Phogat as well as her opponent, and the 26-year-old Indian would like to keep her unbeaten record intact.

Phogat's last bout was against Chinese Taipei's Wu Chiao Chen in February, which she won by a unanimous decision. Her debut fight saw her canter to a win via Technical Knock Out over Nam Hee Kim inside four minutes. Nou Srey Pov, though, promises to offer a different challenge.

To start with, 'NSP' is a punching phenom. She likes to stand upright and rain combination blows, goes on the offence early, and uses her tremendous hand speed to outwit her opponents. An exponent of the traditional Kun Khmer discipline, she is also a trained boxer, which explains her stance and punching proclivity.

Phogat, on the other hand, is a diametrically different fighter. She loves to spear into her opposite number and effect takedowns before letting her hands do the talking. Going by her first two bouts, elbows (an integral part of Kun Khmer) and kicks do not come naturally to her, yet.

Phogat's coach at Evolve Gym, Siyar Bahadurzada, is unfazed. The former UFC fighter believes he has trained the erstwhile wrestler well, and that his protÃ©gÃ© with "tremendous strength" will put her best foot (and punch) forward.

"I have seen Nou Srey Pov's footage and she is a fine striker and a very explosive fighter. But, I know what Ritu can do and I know what NSP can do. I think it will be a very interesting fight; a classic grappler versus striker showdown.

"Not many people know that Ritu is a very powerful puncher. Speed in MMA is something that you can learn and work on at training, but power is God's gift, and Ritu has it. She has good punching power and heavy hands, and such fighters go a long way in MMA," he says.

Wrestling continues to be the foundation on which Phogat has based her MMA skills. Her neuro-muscular memory, reflexes, movements, approach, and stance have their genesis in years of training for mat wrestling. It is a genuinely solid launchpad to have, but runs the risk of reducing her to a unidimensional fighter. On her part, Phogat has gone on record with her ever-improving striking prowess and has promised to "shock" her opponent.

Bahadurzada agrees. "Ritu is developing her striking so much that she will appear a completely different fighter from what you all have seen so far. Her being a trained wrestler is an obvious advantage. Wrestling is in her DNA. In MMA you have to be great at either striking or wrestling, and then you can pick other skills along the way."

Phogat's 18 months in Singapore have seen her learn some of those skills, such as Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and the coach rates her as a quick learner.

"Ritu has shown a lot of maturity in training. There is a tremendous improvement in her MMA wrestling and grappling, which is very different from traditional wrestling. MMA wrestling involves a lot of strikes from elbows, knees, kicks, and ground and pound. We have incorporated some of her wrestling moves and added some MMA tricks. You will see a much developed Ritu."

The seven-month COVID-enforced break meant not only Phogat's regular training saw necessary tweaking, but she remained stranded in Singapore, barring a short trip to her village during Holi in March. Fair to say, the bout will also be a test of her mental fortitude as much as an examination of her skills inside the cage.

"Ritu is called tigress for a reason," the coach counters. "She is a very tough girl, mentally and physically. She has been training twice, sometimes thrice a day. This has been a tough time for everyone in the world, but she has responded very well. I'd say her father has done a great job with her, in terms of mental toughness as well."

