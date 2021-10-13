Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Student Housing Totaling 199 Beds/ 88 Units for $20 Million in the University City Neighborhood of Philadelphia

RRA University City Student Housing Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a commercial real estate sales brokerage firm, is pleased to announce five successful student housing transactions in University City near the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and University of the Sciences. Properties sold include: 516-26 South 42nd Street, which has 32 units /81 beds, 3433-39 Lancaster Avenue, which has 4 units/20 beds, 40 Baring, which has 25 units/59 beds, 4100-02 Ludlow Street, which has 6 units/14 beds, and 4224-26 Chester Avenue & 607-09 South 42nd Street, which together have 21 units/25 beds.



Each property is well located to serve as an off-campus housing option for students and staff of the local universities, with excellent walkability as well as easy access to public transportation. University City has experienced rapid growth and redevelopment in recent years, stemming from the expansion of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University as well as the influx of life sciences companies to the area.

Ken Wellar, Managing Partner at RRA, stated: “University City has continued to grow rents year after year. The job growth and expansion of Penn, Drexel, Penn Medical, and the recent explosion of life science jobs fuels the need for housing demand in University City more than ever. With these fundamentals, we have seen every type of buyer from local, regional family offices, to national, and international entities invest in University City as a safe haven for their capital.”

“University City will continue to be in high demand from buyers given the strong demographics and limited supply in the market,” added Corey Lonberger, Managing Partner.

For more information on current rates or to view our available listings visit www.RittenhouseRealty.com .

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is a real estate advisory firm with an extensive focus in the brokerage of multi-family communities throughout the northeast region of the United States. Formed in February 2013 by a group of advisors with more than 30 years of commercial investment sales experience, our focus is on multi-family and mixed-use properties with significant residential components.

www.RittenhouseRealty.com

Press Contact: Corey Lonberger and Ken Wellar

Managing Partners

215-454-2852

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cc60942-c6e5-41be-ae36-aa08cf69d1f6



