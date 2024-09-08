Rittenhouse accounts for 3 touchdowns and Illinois State holds off North Alabama 24-17

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse had a touchdown passing and two more on the ground, Wenkers Wright ran for 153 yards and Illinois State held on to defeat North Alabama 24-17 on Saturday night.

Rittenhouse had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Bartol early in the first quarter and the quarterback added a 3-yard touchdown run early in the second as Illinois State built a 14-3 halftime lead.

Rittenhouse's 71-yard touchdown run gave the Redbirds a 21-10 lead in the third quarter and they extended it to 24-10 on a 21-yard field goal by Ian Wagner near the end of the quarter.

Ari Patu rallied North Alabama in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 7-yard run that made it 24-17, then driving the Lions well into Illinois State territory on their final drive. The Lions reached the 24-yard line but Patu was forced into four incomplete passes.

Rittenhouse completed 13 of 21 passes for 142 yards. He added 94 yards rushing on six carries.

Patu was 21 of 36 passing for 328 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His top target was Takairee Kenebrew, who had 129 yards on seven catches.

The Associated Press