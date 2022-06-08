The Rite of Spring, review: against the odds, this is downright skin-prickling

Pina Bausch's The Rite of Spring, Sadler's Wells - Maarten Vanden Abeele

“How would you dance if you knew you were going to die?”

Such was Pina Bausch’s guiding question when, in 1975, she tackled Stravinsky’s 1913 game-changer The Rite of Spring – and how well it served her. For it doesn’t take a dyed-in-the-wool Bauschophile (which I’m absolutely not) to appreciate that there is no other major contemporary dance work like it, no setting of movement to music that seems to erupt with such white-knuckle directness, or such primal ferocity, from the id.

What’s more, because English National Ballet is the only British company that the Pina Bausch Foundation has so far allowed to stage it, it is very seldom seen in this country. All of which made this new staging – a collaboration between the PBF, Sadler’s Wells and Senegal’s Ecole des Sables – such a giddy prospect way back in March 2020 when it and a brand-new piece, common gound[s], were to be premiered at Sadler’s.

Then (and how often has one written this?) Covid appeared, and the world shut down. True, a tremendous film of the company rehearsing Rite on a the vast beach at Toubab Dialaw, Senegal – titled Dancing at Dusk – was generously put together and posted online in Jul 2020. But that, for some while, was that.

This week, the double-bill was at long last coming to Sadler’s – and then, wouldn’t you know it, there was a Covid outbreak in the company, just a matter of days ago. London performances of that promising new piece by Germain Acogny and Malou Airaudo had to be shelved, and Rite, now the evening’s only offering, taken down from 28 performers to 24.

All credit, then, to this specially assembled, all-African company of dancers for nevertheless making this Rite such a remarkable experience. True, there’s the odd moment when that reduction in their numbers is obvious. But they let the drama unfold with the assurance of performers who have been dancing Bausch all their lives (which they certainly haven’t), while also managing to make the entire piece feel completely spontaneous.

As ever with Bausch’s Rite, the whole thing plays out on a stage completely and meticulously covered with earth, lit as if by moonlight, and with a completely dark background. In other words, you know you’re indoors, but your senses edgily tell you otherwise. Amid this already unsettlingly realistic setting, the performers here deliver – “unleash” might be a better word – the steps with such uninhibited power that, as with that 2020, they often barely seem to be “performing” at all.

The dramatic chiaroscuro of Bausch’s choreography registers loud and clear, the still moments glowering with menace, the orgiastic passages delivered with complete physical and emotional abandon. You’re left in no doubt at all about the importance of fertility in this rite, and there’s also a particularly pungent sense here of men overpowering women, and of the group ganging up against the lone, trembling individual.

Talking of whom, Anique Ayiboe makes a terrific Chosen One. At the start of part two (“The Sacrifice”), the grim reality of her “honoured” predicament registers affectingly in both her facial expression and body-language, and she is frenzied terror incarnate at the climax as, one breast bared, she dances herself to death. After the piece wrapped on the opening night, it looked as if it was as much as Ayiboe could manage to walk the few feet off the stage and then back on for the curtain call – that’s commitment for you.

So immediate is the collective effort, however, that although costs have presumably (and understandably) precluded a live orchestra, you very much felt the absence. The company is using the same recording here as it did for that 2020 film (Pierre Boulez, with the Cleveland Orchestra), but listening to that through headphones back then proved considerably more involving than hearing it piped out through the Sadler’s sound system.

So, an evening delayed, severed, further depleted, sonically compromised, and not even 40 minutes long? Yes. But also, and against considerable odds, downright skin-prickling.

Until June 11. Tickets: 020 7863 8000; sadlerswells.com

