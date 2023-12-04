Rite Aid to close another Sacramento pharmacy amid bankruptcy process

Rite Aid plans to close more locations across California, including one in Sacramento and two in the Tahoe region.

As part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, the company confirmed in October that it would be closing “underperforming” stores.

According to new court documents, the company will be closing more Northern California stores, adding locations in Sacramento, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe to the list.

Here’s the latest list:

Rite Aid locations closing in the Sacramento area

These Rite Aid locations in the Sacramento and Tahoe region are expected to close:

4980 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

5409 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Ave., Arden Arcade

4004 Foothills Blvd., Roseville

10570 Twin Cities Rd., Galt

1020 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

11230 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee

The timeline of the store closures is still unclear and subject to change, according to court documents.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.