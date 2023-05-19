Ritchot municipal office expansion ready to roll

On May 17, Ritchot’s council voted unanimously in favour of entering into a contractual agreement with Pretium Projects Ltd for the $2.6 million expansion of the municipal office and community outdoor space.

According to CAO Mitch Duval, the work may begin later this month.

The 4,200-square-foot addition will connect to the east end of the existing building and branch northward. Once complete, it will more than double the municipal building’s existing space.

The addition will include a completely new board room, council chambers, and reception area. Office space will be sufficient to accommodate an increase in staff as the municipality grows.

“The RM is incredibly excited over this long overdue and much-needed overhaul of the municipal office,” says Mayor Chris Ewen. “We will now have dedicated space for all of our employees, plus the old board room and council chambers will be repurposed for business incubation and smaller events to support the needs of the community.”

The grounds surrounding the municipal building are also earmarked for a major facelift. An outdoor community gathering space is planned for the area, joining the municipal building to the neighbouring St. Adolphe Childcare Centre. Here, residents will enjoy a section of greenspace, pickleball and basketball courts, an outdoor stage, and a market area.

A total of four tenders were received for the construction of the multimillion-dollar facility. Pretium Projects Ltd delivered the lowest bid.

“It was slightly higher than our anticipated budget of $2.4 to $2.5 million, but [these] are the original budgeted numbers back from two or three years ago,” Duval told council at the May 17 meeting. “And, of course, due to inflation and everything going on in the world, I think we’re very fortunate to have the $2.6 number come forward.”

Their low bid, he says, may in part be a result of the fact that they are the same company tendered to work on both the St. Adolphe and IDC daycare facilities.

Story continues

Plans for the municipal building expansion began back in 2020 and were presented to the public as part of the 2022 financial plan. The entire cost of the build will be funded through the RM’s reserves, eliminating the need for any increase in taxes or borrowing.

Partnering with the RM on the project are the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the Building Sustainable Communities Program, the Ritchot CDC, and the CDEM.

Brenda Sawatzky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Niverville Citizen