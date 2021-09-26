Rita Wilson And Tom Hanks Are Both 'Emotional' Communicators, Says Astrology

Photo credit: Christine Giordano

Water is the key player in Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks’ marriage.

And yeah, love is a big deal too, but water is what makes them so compatible, says intuitive astrologer Rachel Lang. “Tom has a Cancer Sun. And Rita has a Scorpio sun. These are both water signs, and water signs tend to relate well with one another because there is an open flow of communication, especially about emotions,” says Lang. “Security and safety in a relationship are priorities for both signs, and trust is a key factor.” So, it’s likely Rita and Tom feel like they can talk to each other about anything.

Another similarity in their birth charts? Their moons are both in Leo. “When I see two people's Moon signs in the same position, that is an immediate point of attraction and compatibility. The moon represents our deep emotional nature,” Lang explains. This aspect of their charts goes to show why Rita and Tom express themselves so similarly, why they have common emotional needs, and why, with Leo moons, they’re both creatives.

With what Lang calls a deep intuitive connection, it’s likely difficult for Tom and Rita to explain why they mesh so well together because they just get each other, you know?

Fortunately, Lang can put words to all of this and connect it back to the cosmos. There’s an astrological reason Rita and Tom have lasted this long—and why they’re in it for the long haul. Ahead, Lang breaks it all down, planet by planet.

Mars is the reason Rita and Tom feel fated to be together.

Photo credit: L. Cohen - Getty Images

"Mars is the passion planet," says Lang. "So, it relates to attraction and chemistry." Rita's Mars is at the perfect angle from Tom's Mars in Pisces—the psychic sign. As a result, the couple likely feels they were always destined for each other, that they have a "mystical connection," says Lang.



"Mars is also how we engage in conflict in a relationship. So it becomes an important player in looking at compatibility," she adds. Because Mars' placement is in Pisces, it's a pretty good indication that neither Rita nor Tom love confrontation. They want peace as soon as they feel conflict coming on, so they're easily able to squash things and move on.

Saturn and Jupiter present a challenge.

Even with their many points of compatibility, Rita and Tom butt heads thanks to Saturn and Jupiter. Rita's Saturn is at a 90-degree angle from Tom's Jupiter, a.k.a. they're not aligned.

As the planet of responsibility, Saturn rules Rita's practical nature and Jupiter rules Tom's progress. So, Tom may, at times, consider Rita reason limiting. While they can work through it—Saturn's all about the long-term—it can become challenging if "Tom feels like he has to be the optimist of the two [of them]," says Lang.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

They share tons of common interests because of Venus.

Rita’s midheaven, the point on someone's chart which marks career and public recognition, is at a great angle from Tom's rising sign.

"And her Jupiter and Venus are right within a couple of degrees of that point, too," Lang points out. "This shows the ability for the couple to have a favorable social life together with common interests and shared perspectives. The two tend to attract similar people into their lives, which is great for developing close friendships, and having a shared social network." With all these points of compatibility, it's no wonder Rita and Tom are 31 years strong.

