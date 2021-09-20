Rita Wilson Recalls Being Named the Worst Dressed of 2010 'with Gaga's Meat Dress' at 2021 Emmys

Rita Wilson went for a classic look on Sunday for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, where she reminisced about some of her fashion misses.

The Halfway to Home artist, 64, fondly recalled making the worst dressed list of 2010 for her ensemble at that year's Emmy Awards, which TIME referred to as a "droopy, frilly, shapeless creation."

"TIME Magazine named my dress top 10 along with Lady Gaga's meat dress," Wilson told Karamo Brown on the red carpet. "It's very hard to get the top ten of any list so I'm embracing it. I consider it victory."

She previously lamented the look on Instagram, posting some of her other looks from Emmy Awards past. "Until Sunday, behold some Emmy red carpet moments including first up, my most iconic look…the dress that got Top Ten Worst Dressed by @time magazine," Wilson wrote in the caption.

As for her wardrobe at Sunday's awards show, Wilson referenced Jay-Z with the lyric: "I don't pop Molly, I rock Tom Ford."

The Girls alum rocked a fabulous sparkling black pantsuit with a matching sequin top and a pair of black, strappy heels embellished with rhinestones. She finished the ensemble with a set of statement necklaces, including a High Jewelry Gems Chain Necklace in white gold with diamonds by David Yurman.

Wilson flew solo, walking the red carpet sans husband Tom Hanks, with whom she celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in April. "33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man. Love wins," she wrote of Hanks, 65, at the time.

Wilson, who is preparing to release the third installment of her Trilogy EP series next weekend, will make an appearance in host Cedric the Entertainer's opening musical number.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.