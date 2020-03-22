Watch 'Quarantine Stir Crazy' Rita Wilson Rap For 3 Minutes Straight
Rita Wilson’s ongoing self-isolation has prompted her to reveal some skills she’d previously kept private.
The 63-year-old actor, who has been isolating with her husband, Tom Hanks, in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus, posted a four-minute video on Instagram over the weekend in which she raps Naughty by Nature’s 1990s hit “Hip Hop Hooray.”
The post, captioned “Quarantine Stir Crazy,” starts with Wilson reading Orson Scott Card’s sci-fi novel “Ender’s Game” on the couch. Then, as her jam comes on, she launches into song (well, spoken word).
“See it to believe it,” she wrote.
Hanks and Wilson were discharged from a Gold Coast hospital last week, five days after announcing their coronavirus diagnosis. They self-quarantined at their place in Australia, a representative for Wilson confirmed to HuffPost.
Hanks shared an update soon afterward, saying they were feeling “much the same” and experiencing “no fever but the blahs.” He said it was good news, considering some patients have gotten worse over time.
Previously, he’d said they were experiencing body aches and fatigue, and that Wilson had recurring chills and slight fevers. They’d resorted to passing the time with card games, napping and chores, he said.
Wilson had also shared another (very different) musical clip, likely recorded before the diagnosis, singing her song “Broken Man.”
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.