Rita Wilson, Nicolas Cage Among Stars Paying Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley

Celebrities reflected on the life of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter, following her death on Thursday.

The 54-year-old artist, who appeared at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, was hospitalized early Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her California home.

She is survived by her three children along with her mother, who shared the tragic news of her daughter’s death.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley told The Associated Press in a statement.

Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

Nicolas Cage, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, described his former wife’s death as “devastating news.”

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage said.

“She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Fans are starting to trickle in at Graceland tonight to pay their respects to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child.



The 54-year-old died this evening after being hospitalized earlier today. @FOX13Memphispic.twitter.com/2Axwwbq8MV — Kayla Solomon (@KSolomonReports) January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley speaking at Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration at Graceland Memphis 2023 pic.twitter.com/I8oHm7a0hf — Thomas (@thomleir) January 9, 2023

Rita Wilson, who is married to “Elvis” actor Tom Hanks, reflected on her time with Presley as they promoted the movie.

“Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

″...Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom.”

Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes described the news of Presley’s death as “heartbreaking.”

“I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years,” Rimes wrote.

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie#LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, who collaborated with Presley early in her career, wrote that her death is sorrow “on more levels than” he can count.

“Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time,” he wrote.

“I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley.”

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresleypic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

Other celebrities – including John Travolta, Tom Hanks and Marlee Matlin – also honored Presley on social media.

You can see more tributes to Presley below.

I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 13, 2023

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2023

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

